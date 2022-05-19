Is there ever a good time to rejoice in someone else’s defeat? Probably not. At least not too much. But when that someone is your enemy, and they’ve had their sight set on limiting or ultimately ending your civil rights, culture and your livelihood, you deserve a pass, some time to gloat a little and let out a hefty sigh of relief.

The LGBTQ community and progressives across the Carolinas did just that Tuesday, May 17, when it became clear that two particularly unpleasant far right wing politicians, former Charlotte mayor turned failed one-term governor, turned radio talk show host and wannabe senator Pat McCrory and NC Representative/boy-child and Trump fave Madison Cawthorn had both pulled the plugs on their political campaigns. For now, at least.

Of the two, it is possible Cawthorn, 26, might resurface at some later date. However, with a list of criminal accusations, complaints of sexual misconduct, thoughtless gaffs and suspect activities that add up to more than most politicians accrue in a lifetime, it seems unlikely any future attempts would meet with success.

Not surprisingly and not unlike most children, Cawthorn attempted to deflect the blame for his failure at everyone else, taking no responsibility whatsoever.

“This was a coordinated strike carried out by what I think is the oldest wing of our party,” Cawthorn said during his concession speech, apparently pointing a finger at senior Republican officials. “You know I think it’s a loser’s mentality, they realize the direction the election is going in, the direction the population is going in and … they … pay off people from my past for old pictures and things that happened years and years ago. I feel free to let them do that because I think the American people can see through that.”

And none of it could possibly be because of the homoerotic innuendo between you and your cousin captured on video, carrying a gun into an airport twice, publicly announcing that older Republican men had invited you to a cocaine and sex party, continuing to support Trump’s big lie and helping rally a crowd of insurrectionists into an all-out attack on Congress January 6?

McCrory, 65, has a history of intolerance and bad behavior that is documented in the pages of Qnotes, and there’s no reason to beat it to death again here. Just click on the link for more info (or search the Qnotes website with the name Pat McCrory) if you’re curious, but at the very least, never forget he was the mayor who maliciously attempted to stop Charlotte from having an LGBTQ Pride celebration (in 2006) and humiliated the state as governor (ten years later in 2016) by creating an enhanced atmosphere of bigotry that resulted in national businesses, sports teams, performers and conventions turning their backs on the Tar Heel State in droves because of his horrendously hateful anti-LGBTQ legislation known as HB2, or “the bathroom bill.”

His concession speech was a bit more humble, although he did not admit to the damage he had caused the state.

“I love you and thanks for putting up with all this stuff,” he began slowly. “I know the game. I played the game. I’ve been played by the game. I’ve won the game but I’ve lost the game and tonight we lost fair and square.

“That’s part of what our great democracy is all about,” he continued, as he seemingly tried to distance himself from Trump.

“And who could have imagined … I [was] here at the Selwyn Pub as a Republican City Council member and later a Republican mayor for 14 years. We transformed a great American city and … I was governor of the greatest state in the United States of America … I could have never imagined I would have the opportunity to run for the US Senate.

“Politics is a tough sport. A very tough sport, and I knew I was in for [it] about a year ago this week when the former president of the United States, with me in the audience, turned to the whole audience and said I don’t represent his values.

“He may be right about the values. I don’t represent his values, but I do represent his policies.”

While it is unclear exactly what McCrory meant by that statement – forever pandering to the far right even in the final gasps of his career, perhaps? – his closing words were fairly succinct. It appears as though McCrory has decided to finally put an end to his political ambitions.

“I began here with the city council and now end here in public service, with my friends and colleagues that will be my friends and colleagues forever. I love you. God bless you and God bless America.”

Readers will remember that after McCrory lost his bid at a second term for North Carolina governor, he trotted off to Washington for a meeting with Donald Trump and an apparent attempt to find a place in his cabinet.

No information has ever been released about what was discussed between the two men, although it seems evident that Trump held a distinct dislike for McCrory, which has continued to this day.

Many long time Charlotte and North Carolina residents have agreed in this case the old phrase, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” simply doesn’t apply.

Too much political pandering for wealthy conservatives and big businesses and a lack of support for healthcare and well-being for the economically challenged certainly hasn’t helped McCrory’s cause. Mix that with intolerant statements aimed at Charlotte’s LGBTQ, Latin and Black communities and the once highly regarded mayor is reduced to nothing more than an unwelcome guest in a city that left him behind many years ago.