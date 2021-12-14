These days, Pat McCrory looks like a man without a home. Although he’s toted the Republican party line for decades, in his current race to seek election to the senate, he’s finding opposition from the very people he thought would support him: radical conservatives.

Former White House occupant Donald Trump, viewed by most as the de facto head for the tattered remnants of the Republican Party has already endorsed Ted Budd for the senatorial position McCrory is vying for.

Consequently, Trump supporters, AKA radical conservatives, have turned their standard tactics of hate campaigning on McCrory.

After years of evangelical-tainted conservative behavior from McCrory, one is inclined to ask, why don’t Trump supporters like Pat McCrory?

Here are some interesting facts to chew on that might shed some light as to why no one from any party really seems to support Pat McCrory:

According to another former Charlotte mayor, Patrick Cannon, McCrory was a Democrat when the two – once good friends – were young men and neither had attempted to run for office yet.

In May 2001, McCrory signed off on a letter welcoming attendees to the Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Pride Festival. Former County commissioner Bill James seized on the opportunity to attack McCrory. “The mayor used bad judgment in issuing a letter welcoming [these] individuals … in essence endorsing the lifestyle, the goals and aspirations of the group,” said James. That, apparently, was a pivotal turning point for McCrory.

In the summer of 2003 McCrory promptly turned down a proposal that would provide domestic partnership benefits for the city’s gay and lesbian employees, using a particularly weak excuse for such a wealthy city and county: “Such an undertaking would be too expensive for the city.”

In early 2005 he refused to issue a letter of welcoming to the visiting Human Rights campaign dinner, which attracted over 1,000 people to the city and generated significant income. His response: “I have every right as mayor not to show any visible support for the political perspectives of the cause they support … In this case I do not agree with almost all of the political agenda they’re supporting.”

Later that year, McCrory announced he wanted to block the city’s local LGBTQ community from celebrating the annual Pride event in a standard outdoor setting. “I do not want that festival in a park setting,” McCrory said. “If they need to do it I think it belongs in a hotel or other private setting.” He even went so far as to discuss the matter with the city’s legal team, who quickly informed him that his desired actions would not be legal.

The most likely reason McCrory lost his bid at capturing the governor’s office for a second term? HB2. It turned North Carolina into a national embarrassment and robbed the state of billions in revenue. That left a very bad taste in the mouths of many voters in North Carolina. McCrory’s reason? Trump supporters voted for a libertarian candidate and didn’t support him.

Shortly thereafter McCrory paid a visit to Donald Trump in New York City. The two reportedly met briefly, although it has never been revealed what took place during their conversation. Considering he blamed Trump supporters for his loss and McCrory walked away with no job offer in the Trump administration, it seems likely a former television reality show host was harboring some resentment.

So now McCrory thinks he can run for senator. Based on his history it sounds like he’s got a lot of the makings of a perfect candidate that Trump supporters would happily support.

But apparently it’s just not enough.



The conservative action group Club for Growth recently released another negative attack (the initial barrage started back in April) against Pat McCrory, characterizing him as a “Trump hater” and “liberal faker” for supporting Mitt Romney and criticizing Trump. The ads, a website and flyers are intensifying an already nasty primary season and sparking a heated back and forth between McCrory and Budd allies.

McCrory advisor Jordan Shaw called it “desperately deceptive” and “bought and paid for by the DC swamp,” while Club for Growth said “most Republicans support President Trump, McCrory was and still is a Romney Republican” and that “the association is nothing short of toxic.”



Club for Growth has already spent tens of thousands of dollars attacking McCrory for his losing record, crediting his gubernatorial loss to his comments “publicly trashing” former President Trump, and calling him a “disloyal, liberal, loser.”

With so much division in the Republican Party, their future is starting to look a bit questionable.