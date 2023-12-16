The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce held its THRIVE Annual Awards Gala on December 12, honoring the accomplishments of corporate partners and community leaders. The celestial evening of celebration took place at the Revelry in Camp Northend and was sponsored by Sonoco, Chase, Per Scholas, and TIAA.

Among the entertainers were Nicco Annan (best known as Uncle Clifford on the Starz drama series P-Valley), as well as The Vanity House, DJ Vanna Vanity, Erica Chanel, Jaidynn Diore Fierce from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Unpredictable Approach and Ellie & Cole.

The chamber awarded 20 companies and individuals with various awards for their efforts and services, including Qnotes Publisher Jim Yarbrough, who was awarded the Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award. The award is given in honor of its namesake, the former president of the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, and recognizes individuals who have used their positions to promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and continue the fight for equality.

Here’s a list of the awards given at the THRIVE gala and their recipients:

Corporate Partner of the Year — Sonoco

Sonoco was given the award for Corporate Partner of the year at this year’s gala. Sonoco is a large packaging supply distributor, and according to its website, their team includes approximately 22,000 employees working in over 300 operations around the world.

Excellence in Supplier Diversity — TIAA Financial Services

The Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award was granted to TIAA Financial Services, an investment and retirement planning institution. TIAA has a dedicated page on its website that details the company’s Business Resource Groups, which – it indicates – “enhance(s) the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity strategy through leadership development, networking opportunities, community outreach, philanthropic efforts, business solutions, product input and multicultural awareness.”

LGBT+ Business of the Year — Mapp Enterprises

Mapp Enterprises of Charlotte, a long haul transportation service provider that frequently moves food items both fresh and refrigerated to areas experiencing food insecurity, was awarded the LGBT+ Business of the Year award.

Ally Business of the Year — Letty’s On Shamrock

The Ally Business of the Year award was presented to Letty’s on Shamrock, which is located at 2121 Shamrock Drive in Charlotte. Letty’s on Shamrock is described as a traditional southern & bistrostyle food restaurant. It’s a very popular LGBTQ+ go-to destination spot for comfort food and socializing.

Emerging Entrepreneur — CT Anderson

Charlotte’s own CT Anderson was named the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year by the chamber. She founded the nonprofit Springclean, which focuses on reusing recycled materials with the goal of creating sustainable products. Some of the organization’s goals include artist-led hands on workshops that demonstrate creative reuse of collected materials, on the job training in sustainability and work with local entrepreneurs to sell sustainable fashion apparel and accessories.

LGBT+ Professional of the Year — Richard Stevens

The LGBT+ Professional of the Year for 2023 was Richard Stevens, a branch leader for Truist Bank. Qnotes profiled Stevens for an edition of Our People, where he described his advocacy work for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d like to see us at a point in time where you don’t have to come out, where you can just be your best authentic self, living freely each and every day,” he told Qnotes. “So, if sharing my past traumas, my stories, helps someone else, I don’t mind sharing my story at all.”

Ally Professional of the Year — Michelle DeGrappo Castelloe

Michelle DeGrappo Castelloe was named the Ally Professional of the Year. Castelloe is the owner of Plaza Midwood’s Moxie Mercantile, a store selling locally handmade and fair trade gifts, housewares, and accessories.

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — Charlotte FC

The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award went to the Charlotte Football Club. Charlotte FC hosts an annual game in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, as well as participating in Charlotte Pride.

Non-Profit of the Year — The Freedom Center for Social Justice

The Freedom Center’s founder and CEO Bishop Tonyia Rawls. along with Cameron Pruette, the organization’s Director of Intersectional Initiatives, accepted the award for Nonprofit of the Year. As written on FCSJ’s website, the organization is dedicated to creating “culture shifts in social justice, civil rights, LGBTQ+ communities and spaces where people of low wealth and racial minorities dwell.”

ERG of the Year — WeR1 – Duke Energy

The ERG of the Year went to WeR1 – Duke Energy, which has consistently been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Duke Energy has participated in Charlotte Pride, as well as other sponsored LGBTQ+ events.

Corporate Engagement Award — Chase

Nationally-known Chase Bank was given the Corporate Engagement Award at the chamber’s THRIVE gala on December 12.

Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award — Jim Yarbrough

Qnotes publisher Jim Yarbrough received the Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award. Yarbrough has been with Qnotes since its inception in 1986, and his dedication to the LGBTQ+ community has made a lasting impact for generations to come.

“It’s important for our community to have its own space, its own voice and to be able to tell our own stories,” Yarbrough said in an interview for the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. “We need to be here, we need to be sustained and we need to grow … We need the support from readership to help do that, but it’s important, too, for us to be here, especially in this political climate.”

Donaldson King Community Impact Award — Cameron Pruette

The Donaldson King Community Impact Award went to Cameron Pruette, the Director of Intersectional Initiatives at the Freedom Center for Social Justice.

“This year has been difficult, but I’ve been constantly inspired by the many leaders, partners, and unsung heroes who are here daily, stepping up to fight and care for our community,” he tweeted. “I hope we can all find some rest in this winter season, and we can continue to, in the vision of FCSJ, ‘Educate. Advocate. Celebrate.’”

President’s Award — Jennifer Fenton Weishaupt and Veleria Levy

Veleria Levy, the Executive Director of AIDS Action Network; and Jennifer Fenton Weishaupt, the co-founder and CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group were given the President’s Award.

Blue Ridge Visibility Award — Uppity

The Blue Ridge Visibility Award was presented to Uppity, a clothing brand based in Shelby, North Carolina. The company’s website says the clothes made are for “those who challenge the status quo and refuse to be relegated to staying in their ‘place.’”

Grand Strand Visibility Award — Johnny D’s Waffles & Benedicts, Myrtle Beach

Johnny D’s Waffles & Benedicts received the Grand Strand Visibility Award. The Myrtle Beach brunch stop is known for its unique waffle creations, from red velvet and cinnaroll waffles to a banana split waffle.

Low Country Visibility Award — Charleston Black Pride

Charleston Black Pride, honored with the Low Country Visibility Award, has become integral for the South Carolina LGBTQ+ community, especially for its BIPOC members.

“The reason for starting Charleston Black Pride was to empower, educate, and inspire those who felt that their voices were silent because of who they are or whom they chose to love,” former Charleston Black Pride CEO Shah Hill said. “We want to thank everyone for the many years of support and we will continue to let love win!”

Partnership Champion Award — Fifth Third Bank

The Chamber proudly recognizes the financial institution for ten years of partnership.

Community Partner Award — Plaza Midwood Merchants’ Association

The Plaza Midwood Merchants Association received the Community Partner Award. In a statement, the organization thanked the community for its support.

“We love supporting our community and neighbors — thank you for recognizing our efforts.”