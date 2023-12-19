Former President Donald Trump held an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week to show his support for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his campaign to become the next governor. Trump compared Robinson — the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination for North Carolina’s governor’s race — to Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., particularly when it comes to Robinson’s public speaking abilities.

“I said, ‘You know what? I swear I think you’re better than Dr. Martin Luther King,’ And I wasn’t sure if he was happy about that,” Trump said at the event. “Dr. Martin Luther King was great. And I think he didn’t like that comparison but he accepted it. But [Robinson] gives some speeches that were so incredible.”

During the event, Robinson stated he was happy to be “sharing the stage with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.” It remains unclear if Robinson was confused about who the current president of the country is, or he was giving a tip of the hat to Trump supporters, many who believe the former White House occupant had a campaign victory stolen from him in the 2020 election.

Robinson was launched into the political world after a video of a pro-gun speech he made went viral in 2018, after which he was elected as the first Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina. He had never held office prior to his 2020 election. According to a recent East Carolina University poll, Robinson has 34 percent of the GOP primary voters’ support, with Salisbury lawyer Bill Graham (eight percent) in second, State Treasurer Dale Folwell (seven percent) in third and Andy Wells (three percent) in last.

Robinson is infamous for controversial statements he’s made regarding some marginalized groups, especially LGBTQ+ North Carolinians, calling them “what the cows leave behind” as well as “maggots” and “flies.”

“He’s going to go down as one of the great leaders in our country — one of the greatest leaders.” Trump said. “He’s outstanding in presentation, but he’s probably even more outstanding in heart and the understanding of people and what you need and getting things done.”

Foldwell called out the former president, saying Trump was wrong for endorsing Robinson.

“Looking at his remarks, he seems unaware that he’s endorsing a lawless, AWOL individual who denies the Holocaust, hates women and continues to fleece the taxpayers and donors of North Carolina,” Folwell said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “North Carolinians desire & deserve courage, not rage. I’m the only candidate with a history of results and more to offer than empty soundbites.”

In a poll conducted in November by Meredith College located in Raleigh, researchers found that predicted Democratic candidate Josh Stein is holding a lead of two percent over Robinson in a potential gubernatorial race.