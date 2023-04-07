

“Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser-Busch.” That was the message from MAGA court jester Kid Rock this week when he used an AR-15 to murder four perfectly drinkable cases of Bud Light beer.

The day before, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney announced a partnership with the legacy beer company, with a pic of custom beer cans featuring her image and celebrating the 26-year-old’s “365 Days of Girlhood.” The beer cans aren’t being widely distributed; they were for her to show on social media.

Rock was not pleased.

Sounding tired and hoarse – and looking remarkably orange like his now-indicted hero – the once-popular rocker played his angry middle-aged white guy role with conviction in a 35-second video posted to his Twitter account Monday.

Wearing a white MAGA baseball cap backward and turning slowly toward the camera, Rock, 52, glares like he wants to punch someone’s lights out.

Or kill a trans person.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” Rock intones through weary eyes. “Let me say something to all you, and be as clear and concise as possible.”

With that, the camera steps back and Rock raises an AR-15 into view, pulls the safety, and obliterates the four cases of Bud Light on a table over two saw horses.

Along with the beer cans, Rock’s head looks like it might explode.

“Fuck Bud Light, and fuck Anheuser Busch,” Rock seethes, while throwing the finger for emphasis. “Have a terrific day.”

The menacing message has been viewed over 32 million times.

The MAGA-popular troubadour has a long history of trans- and homophobia, racism, and provocative allusions to sex with minors.

Like the former president who gave Rock a second life on stage, far-right fans both embrace and ignore the performer’s provocations as long as they own the libs.

In the 2001 Warner Bros comedy Osmosis Jones from the Farrelly brothers, Rock’s song “Cool, Daddy Cool” featured the lyrics, “Young ladies, young ladies, I like them underage, see. Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.”

In 2021, Rock berated the audience at a bar in Tennessee, yelling, “You fucking fa***ts with your iPhones out!” He also sings in the video published by TMZ, “You can post this dick right here!” while grabbing his crotch. He responded to the controversy saying, “If Kid Rock using the word fa***t offends you, good chance you are one.”

In 2019, Rock was thrown out of another bar in Nashville when he went on a tirade over Oprah Winfrey, declaring she could “suck a d**k sideways.” Rock was dropped from a Christmas parade in Music City following obscene remarks he made on Fox & Friends about View host Joy Behar.

Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville had its beer license suspended in 2021 when the restaurant and bar flouted COVID-19 protocols.

And at a 2017 concert in his hometown of Detroit, Rock asked, “Why these days is everything so gay? Gay rights, transgender this and that.”

He goes on, “Things shouldn’t be this complicated, and no you don’t get to choose, because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

This article appears courtesy of our media partner LGBTQ Nation.