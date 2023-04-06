It’s time to get seriously creative for the upcoming event “preMETitated: Love Affair 2023.” The first of what is planned to become an annual Met Gala-inspired evening benefiting Time Out Youth, the event will be a mix of Fashion, Food, Drinks, Performances and Music.

Hosted by WCCB-TV News Anchor Morgan Fogarty, the benefit will take place Sunday, April 30 at The Neighborhood Theater, located at 511 East 36thm Street in NODA.

The evening’s celebration will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres from some of Charlotte’s brightest Chefs, among them Chris Coleman of the Goodyear House, Sweet Lou’s Barbecue’s Lewis Donald, Laney Jahkel-Parish of 300 East and Wentworth and Finn’s Samantha Ward. Specialty cocktails and mocktails will be provided by mixologist Bob Peters.

Performers for the event include Erica Chanel, Buff Faye, Adeem the Artist and Tia Wilson, among others, along with special presentations by The Vanity House and Haus of Telfar.

The art exhibit portion of the presentation will include work by Johnny Rocket, DaVita Galloway, Nan Gray, Dammit Wyesley, Emily Hood and Crystal Cannon.

The original Met Gala, founded in 1948, takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Held as an annual fundraiser for the museum’s costume department, the gala is regarded as the most important fashion event in the world and invitations are highly sought after.

Much like that event, attendees to “preMETitated” are encouraged to get creative with their attire for the evening. Be extravagant. Wear something joyful and/or colorful. Thin outside the box, be yourself and, above all, express yourself!

The kids from Time Out Youth will also be in attendance wearing garments they create. Since March 6, the Time Out Youth center has requested clothing donations and continues to do so for LGBTQ youth to utilize in their creations. Donations should focus on evening and formal wear such as tuxedos, wedding dresses, gowns and accessories. Donations can be made directly to Time Out Youth until April 26.

Tickets for the event are $100 in advance and $125 a week before the show. All proceeds will directly benefit Time Out Youth.

For more information please visit www.premetitated.com