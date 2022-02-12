The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte (GMCC) has openings for singers in all sections. You don’t have to be gay – or even a man – to join. Just sing first or second tenor, baritone, or bass, and be comfortable with GMCC’s preferred dress code on stage.

GMCC has two upcoming open rehearsals that you can attend for more details: Monday, February 14 and Monday, February 21. Both begin at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.

Attendance will provide interested parties the opportunity to experience the music and the mission of GMCC, as well as the deep friendships that develop from creating entertaining and thought-provoking music.

Once you’ve made the decision the chorus is a good fit for you, GMCC Director John Quillin will have a quick listen just to see you’re in the right section (if you like), although as mentioned earlier, there’s no formal audition.

For everyone’s safety, all potential singers must be fully vaccinated (including booster, if applicable), properly masked the entire time in the building, and maintain appropriate distance. Please be prepared to present your vaccination record at your first rehearsal.

Regular GMCC rehearsals are always held Mondays from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, located at 1510 E Seventh Street.

The most recent holiday concerts sold out to three packed houses. “The Big Gay Sing” series has been a huge hit with audiences and singers and capacity crowds are expected for upcoming shows.

For the Spring 2022 performance of “The Big Gay Sing 5: Back on Broadway” the chorus will perform the very best songs from the best shows with connections to the LGBTQ community. Among the included material: “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” “Wicked,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Book of Mormon” and many more.

There will be plenty of time for rehearsals and lots of opportunities to make new friends as GMCC prepares for upcoming spring presentations.

For more information, visit their website at gmccharlotte.org.