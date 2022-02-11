With diminishing levels of COVID infection in North Carolina and fewer restrictions on public interaction, Charlotte’s LGBTQ community is taking small steps towards normalizing social activities again.

Queen City Friends, a historic social group for the Charlotte Metro area senior lesbian community that was originally founded in 1986, has been recreated anew in conjunction with Charlotte LGBTQ Elders and is offering two monthly programs for lesbians 55 and older.

A group of twelve women met Wednesday, February 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Matters Café at 821 West First Street in center city Charlotte.

“It was a great first time,” says organizer Linda Lawyer, a long time Charlotte resident and former columnist who penned the column “Soft Spot” for Qnotes.

The next event will be take place February 23 at Letty’s on Shamrock, located at 2121 Shamrock Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing through 9 p.m. with more events in upcoming months.

“Letty has been a big supporter of the LGBTQ Community,” Lawyer explains. “Like many restaurants, she could use the business right now. So it will be a win-win.

“[Queen City Friends] is a work in progress,” she continues. “We’re going to meet twice a month, once during the day, and once in the evening, on the second and fourth Wednesdays. This is to allow those who may still be working to attend at least once a month.”

The lesbian social group Queen City Friends was founded in 1986 to provide an alternative to the bars. It met twice a month in the evening at Godfather’s Pizza at Park Road Shopping Center. They had hayrides, Valentine Dances, attended outdoor concerts, held picnics, and held dances after women’s music concerts at local gay bars. Now, nearly forty years later, the need is there once again to give senior lesbians a place for friendship and sharing food.

About Charlotte LGBTQ Elders

The LGBTQ Elders Group continues to follow recommended pandemic safety protocols and request testing and vaccinations, while offering programs like Queen City Friends events and making plans for others that will help address the social and wellbeing needs of the community.

They’re also seeking volunteers with an interest in leading other social groups and creating programs for men and non-binary individuals. Contact the elders group at charlottelgbtqelders@gmail.com if you have interest in leading additional programs.