Equality NC remains at the forefront of the battle against Republican sponsored LGBTQ discrimination in the North Carolina legislature.

On Monday, June 26, the organization held a community briefing and online summit. Later in the day on the same afternoon, the organization announced a “Slate of Hate” protest rally to be held at the North Carolina General Assembly Tuesday, June 27, at 1 p.m.

House Bill 574, also known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” was ratified today (June 26) and will be presented to Governor Cooper tomorrow (June 27).

As of 6 p.m. on Monday the North Carolina legislature held what was referred to as a favorable hearing on House Bill 808, which is a ban on gender affirming care for minors.

As of today’s deadline, there are no additional indications of further action.

Senate Bill 631, also aimed at preventing trans youth from participating in sports activities, has already passed the House and Senate and is expected to be presented to the governor this week, as well.

Ongoing updates from Equality NC can be found at https://twitter.com/equalitync or https://www.facebook.com/equalitync/