Equality NC will hold a community briefing and online summit Monday June 26 at noon.

We know it is a short notice, but attention to the event created by EqualityNC is of extreme importance because of the urgent need for action. Please keep in mind events are subject to change rapidly and monitor the organization’s Facebook page for updates. To RSVP for the meeting, go here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1000614881362917

While it is common knowledge there are multiple bills aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, the North Carolina legislature has stepped up the time table. Voting and decisions are being made quickly and can result in harmful consequences for the LGBTQ+ community.

House Bill 574, also known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” is designed to specifically prevent trans females from participating in sporting activities on female teams. It will be heard on the senate floor Tuesday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m.

Senate Bill 631 was in the House Health Care committee as of June 20. Also aimed at preventing trans youth from participating in sports activities, it has passed the House and Senate, but has yet to be signed into law.

House Bill 808, is a ban on gender affirming care for minors. The evidence of its positive impact and life saving potential is unquestionable. Courts in Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana and Florida have already blocked or thrown out similar laws. The Senate rules committee, which is the final committee step before a bill goes to the whole body, will hold a hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Monday on this bill.

To express your opinions contact the following senators at the numbers included with their names.

Senator Val Applewhite (D) 919-733-5776

Senator Vicki Sawyer (R) 919-715-3038

Senator Paul Newton (R) 919-733-7223

Senator Todd Johnson (R) 919-733-7659

Senator Joyce Krawiec (R) 919-733-7850

Let them know it is important to trust medical professionals and parents to make the best decisions for their children. Tell them this unconstitutional and illegal bill harms children, families and communities

To contact your legislators via the Internet go here: https://p2a.co/uGGaZop

To sign up to speak at a committee meeting, go here: https://airtable.com/shrzk40VobHOoIllk