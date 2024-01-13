Equality NC has named a new interim executive director: Eliazar Posada, who was the first openly gay Latino to win office in North Carolina history. This comes after five-year-long director Kendra Johnson announced her retirement from the organization and departed last month.

“It has been my absolute privilege and honor to be at the helm of an organization that has collaborated with community members and other organizations to uplift the voices of our most marginalized,” Johnson said in a statement last month. “And I know that with your support, Equality NC is ready for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Posada has worked with Equality NC since May 2022 as its organizing director, and he serves as a council member for the city of Carrboro. Posada won reelection this year for his Carrboro seat, and he, along with other candidates, helped to encourage voters to hit the ballot box by having a drag queen hand out voting information during the early voting period.

The interim director also spoke out many times during a General Assembly session, and in fact, helped organize a crowd of advocates when the legislature passed three anti-LGBTQ+ bills in August.

“They may have won this battle, but we are going to win the f*cking war,” he said to the crowd on August 9. “This isn’t over.”

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Posada said he was looking forward to his new position with ENC.

“We are committed to fostering an inclusive LGBTQ+ community in North Carolina,” Posada said, “a space where everyone thrives authentically, supported by unwavering advocacy and solidarity. I am excited for this new chapter of ENC!”