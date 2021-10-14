October 22 marks the 85th anniversary of The Mint Museum. A weekend celebration is planned October 22-24 to commemorate the opening of North Carolina’s first art museum.

Various festivities, presented by the bank Chase, kick off at 5pm and continue through 9pm at Mint Museum Randolph. Events include the opening of the newest Interventions installation by Iocal artist and muralist Irisol Gonzalez and an artist talk with Gonzalez at 6:30pm, plus live painting by local artists Elisa Lopez Trejo and Arthur Rogers, a cash bar, food trucks, music by DJ Claudio Ortiz, cupcakes and giveaways.

The celebration continues at Mint Museum Uptown noon–4 pm October 23 and includes live music by Groove Masters and Orquesta Mayor, live painting by artist Arthur Rogers, a cash bar, cupcakes, raffle prizes, docent tours of the John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist exhibition, and giveaways. Museum admission is free throughout the weekend at both museum locations.

“We are excited to help The Mint Museum celebrate 85 years of being a key part of the Charlotte community,” says Justin Brovitz, Chase’s Consumer Banking Market Director in the Carolinas. “This past year and a half has taught us so much about the value of art and the arts to boost our spirits, to inspire our creativity, and to strengthen our communities. It is with that in mind that we are supporting a free weekend of The Mint Museum’s new exhibitions, installations and other fun activities in celebration of this milestone.”

The Mint Museum was established in 1936 thanks to the efforts of many women who were devoted to bringing art to the Charlotte community, especially Mary Myers Dwelle. As chairperson of the Charlotte Woman’s Club Art Department, Dwelle arranged art exhibitions and lectures that were eagerly received by Charlotte audiences. Recognizing the need for a free-standing arts institution, she and other arts advocates identified the historic U.S. Mint building on Tryon Street as a viable location. Despite financial hurdles, Dwelle and her team of arts advocates marched forward ultimately inspiring funding for the purchase and relocation of the building to the Mint’s current Randolph Road location. In 2010, Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts opened at 500 South Tryon Street.

“The Mint has connected generations through the power of art,” says Todd Herman, PhD, president and CEO of The Mint Museum. “As we look forward to the next 85 years, we are guided by a commitment to welcome and inspire artists and visitors of all backgrounds with the amazing art in our collections and through special exhibitions and programming.”

