The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce recognized the recipients of its

2022 Business & Community Awards at their annual gala held December 13.

The program acknowledges contributions made by businesses and individuals towards building a stronger LGBT+ and allied business and professional community.

“We are thrilled that this year’s slate of honorees exemplifies the diversity within our chamber and community,” said organization President and CEO, Chad Turner. “Visibility is key to creating a more inclusive and equitable community.”

The theme of this year’s Awards Gala is THRIVE! Organizers hope that through platforms of education, empowerment and visibility, the LGBTQ community can continue to build and thrive together.

List of 2022 Award Recipients:

● Corporate Partner of the Year: NASCAR

● Excellence in Supplier Diversity: Ally

● LGBT+ Business of the Year: The Wine Vault

● Allied Business of the Year: New Belgium Brewing Company

● Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: CIS Patrol Services, LLC

● LGBT+ Professional of the Year: Marta Tataje

● Non-Profit of the Year: Charlotte Trans Health

● Corporate Engagement Award: Avita Pharmacy

● Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award: Dr. Frankie Simmons

● Donaldson J. King Community Impact Award: Center 360

● Advancing Equity Award: Representative Alma Adams | Representative-elect Jeff Jackson

● Outstanding Ally Support: Becky Knight

The event was hosted at the Ruth by Beau Monde, on Tuesday, December 13 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose behind the sold-out gala is to bring visibility to LGBT+ owned businesses and professionals throughout the Carolinas region.

With a focus on intersectionality in the LGBTQ community, the organization’s hope is to increase their non-borrowed capital, capacity, and operations, the number of minority-owned LGBTQ businesses, and support the development of future LGBTQ entrepreneurs.

The evening featured a keynote address by Marquita Thomas, former CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Chamber of Commerce and entertainment from local LGBT+ artists Marcy Live and, Ellie & Cole.

In addition to the awards ceremony and brief annual meeting, the attendees raised a toast to thirty years of service, ending the evening with cocktails and dancing.