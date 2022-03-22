Blumenthal Performing Arts announced March 20 an exciting collection of Broadway hits taking center stage for the 2022-23 season, including 2020 Tony Award nominees for Best Musical, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Tina: the Tina Turner Musical,’ Broadway’s newest smash, ‘Six,’ 2020 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Play, ‘A Soldiers Play,’ starring Tony nominee Norm Lewis; Broadway hit ‘MJ’ and a host of returning musical theater classics and beloved new favorites, including the winner of nine Tony Awards, ‘The Book of Mormon.’

“Charlotte audiences welcomed Broadway back this past season with open arms. Next season, we’re going all out and bringing even more shows for our audiences to enjoy,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “The lineup coming to Charlotte next season offers something for everyone, but what all of these shows have in common is the transcendent entertainment of theater. We are so excited for our audiences to experience the best and brightest of Broadway with these spectacular productions.”

The PNC Broadway Lights Series, Blumenthal’s premier Season Ticket, will feature an eight-show package, including:

“Jagged Little Pill,” November 29 through December 4, 2022

TINA—The Tina Turner Musical, December 27, 2022 through January 1, 2023

A Soldier’s Play, January 10 through 22, 2023

“Beetlejuice,” March 28 through April 2, 2023

“9 to 5,” April 18 –23, 2023

“1776,” June 6 –11, 2023

“SIX,” July 4 –16, 2023

“MJ,” September 27 through October 8, 2023

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets range from $300–$984.

The Equitable Bravo Series offers a package of five shows:

“Dear Evan Hansen,” October 25 –30, 2022

“Les Misérables,” January 31 through February 5, 2023

“Come From Away,” March 7 –12, 2023

“The Book of Mormon,” August 8 –13, 2023

“Chicago,” September 12 –17, 2023

Equitable Bravo Series tickets range from $192–$648.

As well as the offerings in its two main Broadway series, Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year. Currently slated Broadway Extras include:

“Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” February 14 –19, 2023

“Disney’s Aladdin,” April 4 – 9, 2023

“Annie,” May 30 through June 4, 2023

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” July 25 – 30, 2023

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series may choose to swap some of their season tickets for these Broadway Extras or any additional special attractions added during the year. The ability to swap shows is one of the many exclusive benefits offered to season ticket holders, who enjoy guaranteed seats for all of the shows in their season package.

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing season ticket holders the best seats at the best prices each year. PNC Broadway Lights Series season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming the following season and the option for a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but subscribers will have first priority to purchase individual tickets to PNC Broadway Lights Series shows next season. Equitable Bravo buyers may also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights Series shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway or call 704-335-1010.