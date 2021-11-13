People magazine has named a transgender man on their 2021 list of the sexiest men on television.

“Well howdy, partner!” People wrote about “911: Lone Star” actor Brian Michael Smith. “We will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him!”



The magazine names a “Sexiest Man Alive” each year, and this year they picked actor Paul Rudd, known for his work on movies like “Ant-Man” and “Clueless.” He also played a gay school teacher, starring opposite Jennifer Anniston in the 1998 movie “Object of My Affection.”



People releases several lists of sexiest men, including a list of the sexiest men on television.



“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote on social media. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire.”



No trans man has ever been included before on the various sexiest men lists People issues annually. “Big love to People for the historic shout-out,” he concluded, adding the hashtags #Representationmatters and #Transisbeautiful.



The 38-year-old actor has appeared on several shows before “911: Lone Star,” including “The L Word,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Girls on HBO.” In 2019, he became the first out Black transgender man cast in a regular role on a network series with “911: Lone Star.”



Lil Nas X was included in a list of Sexiest Men of 2021 leading up to the announcement of Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive. The magazine praised him for “changing conversations around representation in the music industry” as well as for his music videos for “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which People referred to as “two of the steamiest of 2021.”

– LGBTQ Nation(lgbtqnation.com), a QNotes media partner