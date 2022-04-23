Looks like Winston-Salem has the corner on queer theater this month, with a handful of LGBTQ favorites you definitely don’t want to miss!

Fresh on the heels of Del Shores’ queer fave “A Very Sordid Wedding” comes “21: A Special Event in Celebration of Jamie Lawson,” on Friday May 6 at 8:00 p.m. For one night only the theater Alliance will celebrate Jamie Lawson’s 21st year as artistic director of Theater Alliance with cocktails and music. Performers for the evening will sing their favorite miscast songs: songs written for a part that they could never play!

Opening on May 27 and continuing through June 5 is “Cabaret.” This legendary play takes place from 1929 through 1930, a time when Berlin, in the midst of a post World War I economic depression, is transitioning from a center of underground avant-garde culture to the beginning of Hitler’s totalitarian regime and the rise of the Nazi party.

It explores the lives of American writer Clifford Bradshaw and American cabaret performer Sally Bowles as their new found romance blossoms against the backdrop of the unfolding Nazi party.

“Naked Boys Singing” opens June 4 and continues through June 5 and is part of the Rainbow High Theater Festival. The comedic musical revue features 15 original and whimsical songs performed by a cast of multiple gifted men, sans attire.

“Kinky Boots,” another part of the Rainbow High Theater Festival, captured six Tony Awards during its Broadway run, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy for Best Musical Theater album and London’s Olivia Award for Best Musical. With a musical score written by Cyndi Lauper and a storyline by Harvey Fierstein the story focuses on a young man who has inherited his father’s failing shoe factory. Unexpectedly he finds inspiration to save the business in the form of boisterous entertainer named Lola who is in the need of some sturdy stilettos.

