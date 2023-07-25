Election filing in North Carolina ended at noon on Friday, July 21, and Durham and Chapel Hill residents can now see who will be running for municipal office.
The city of Durham has the mayoral and three at-large council members seats up for grabs, with Councilmembers Javiera Caballero and Monique Holsey-Hyman running for council and Councilmembers Leandro Wilson and DeDreana Freeman running for the mayor’s office. A total of seven candidates have filed for the position of mayor, and 11 people have filed to run for council.
The town of Chapel Hill’s mayor and four council members’ seats are up for election this year, and long-time mayor Pam Hemminger announced recently she would not seek re-election. Current council members Jessica Anderson and Adam Searing are the only two candidates running for mayor this cycle.
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) Board of Education has four seats up for election, and rumors circulated that the right-wing group Moms For Liberty planned to have four candidates run for office, according to Triangle Blog, but no specific names were released.
Since the rumor was made public and the headline “No One has filed to run for Chapel Hill – Carrboro City School Board” was splashed across the banner of that same blog July 17, a total of 19 candidates have filed for the four seats. It would seem logical that since none of them filed until after that information was made public, they have not yet had the opportunity to create a website or a presence on the web or social media. Hence, the lack of links to informational sites for school board candidates.
While Qnotes has searched high and low for web references on every candidate, more details on those seeking election to the school board vacancies will be included here when and if it becomes available.
Here is a list of everyone who is running for office in races being held in Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro this November.:
City of Durham Mayor
- C. Burruss
- Sylvester Williams
- Mike Woodard
- DeDreana Freeman
- Leonardo (Leo) Williams
- Nick Pettiford
- Jontae Dunston
City of Durham Council Members at-large (3)
- Nate Baker
- Javiera Caballero
- Waldo Fenner
- Carl Rist
- Shelia Ann Huggins
- Shanetta Burris
- Monique Holsey-Hyman
- Khalilah Karim
- Sherri Zann Rosenthal
- J. J. Campbell
- Bonita Green
Town of Chapel Hill Mayor
Town of Chapel Hill Town Council (4)
- Breckany Eckhardt
- Jeffrey Hoagland
- Renuka Soll
- Erik Valara
- David Adams
- Theodore Nollert
- Elizabeth Sharp
- Amy Ryan
- Melissa McCullough
- Jon Mitchell
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board of Education
- Mariela Hernandez
- Scott McConnell
- Hasan Abdullah
- Jane S. Gabin
- Michelle Rissling
- Barbara Fedders
- Madison Garcia
- Honoria Middough
- Taylor Tally
- Solomon Gibson III
- Deon Temne
- Meredith Ballew
- Lauren Kelly
- Allison Willis
- Renee Peet
- Vickie Fornville
- Rani Dasi
- Linda Mensing-Triplett
- Ashton Powell