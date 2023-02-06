Despite the unpleasant political mudslinging that continues to grow from the far right towards the LGBTQ community in this country, the number of LGBTQ characters in existing and new television shows there’s still lots of love for our community. There are plenty of programs out there with queer content and lots to watch in 2023, from both continuing series, and some brand new ones.

We spent some time digging through our press releases and various streaming services websites and came up with a list of shows we’re certain will keep you entertained during the upcoming season. While the list is by no means exhaustive, it’s certain to keep you busy for the next year.

‘And Just Like That’ returns for a second season on HBO Max. CREDIT: HBO Max

And Just Like That

Season 2 HBO Max

Queers have loved Sex in the City for many years. HBO titillated us all with this follow-up to the series. Now they’ve renewed for a second season and lots of us are hoping to see another appearance by the non-binary character Che Diaz played by Sara Ramirez.

Omar Ayuso

Elite

Season 7 Netflix

Series takes place in Las Encinas, a fictional high school where three working class students on scholarship programs try to find common ground with their wealthy classmates. Features a gay character named Omar played by actor Omar Ayuso.

Euphoria

Season 3 HBO

Euphoria explores the lives of high school students who are surrounded by a world of trauma, sex, social media, drugs and constant challenges. The series features queer supportive parents and characters representing multiple aspects of the LGBTQ community, as well as those who identify as non-binary. If you haven’t seen it, binge watch and catch up for season three.

Hacks

Season 3 HBO Max

Bisexual actress Hannah Einbinder returns in the role of Ava for the third season of this program, coming to your home screen at some point in 2023.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season 6 Hulu

This popular post-apocalyptic series based on the book by Margaret Atwood has a storyline that has lived past the original book, which was published in the late 1980s. This series, which debuted in 2017, is about to come to a close with its sixth season, which will be its last. The series has featured multiple LGBTQ characters during its run, with the lead character’s best friend Moira – who identifies as a lesbian – expected to return for the final chapter in this well produced but disturbing tale life in a Christian-facist North America.

Heartstopper

Season 2 Netflix

The much-loved gay male couple Charlie, as portrayed by Joe Locke, and Nick, played by actor Kit Connor will return for a second season of the popular British and comedic coming-of-age Netflix series.

The Last of Us

Series Debut HBO

Post apocalyptic series kicked off January 15 is based on the successful Play Station-based game of the same name that follows the exploits of a jaded middle-aged man who smuggles a teenage girl named Ellie across a zombie-infested America. Stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Subplot includes Ellies lesbian romance with her best friend Riley.

Loki

Season 2 Disney Plus

During season one viewers learned the title character identifies as pansexual. Although no renewal date has been specified, the streaming network has confirmed that Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Demartino will be returning for a second season, which is expected to be this year.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is known for her leading role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever

Season 4 Netflix

This will be the final season for the series, which has included LGBTQ characters Bobby, played by Lee Rodriguez, Addison played by Terry Hu and Eve as portrayed by Christina Kartchner. The series focuses on the experiences of an Indian American student coming to terms with the unexpected death of her father and the changing world around her.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Season 4 Fox

Renewed for 2023, this series that focuses on fictional fire, police and ambulance departments in Austin, Texas, features a gay couple played by an actor Ronen Rubenstein as TK and Rafael Silva as Carlos. There’s also regularly recurring appearances by trans actor Brian Michael Smith.

Queer Eye

Season 7 Netflix

This second generation American remake of what was originally a British television series is back for another season with five gay men sharing their opinions on just about anything. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tom France return as before.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Season 15 MTV

Hard to believe this program has been on for so many years. But yes, it’s still here and the drag queens keep coming and being cattier, more creative and funnier each year as RuPaul’s wigs and coture never cease to amaze.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season 8 Paramount Plus

Showcase for winners of the RuPaul’s Drag Race series to win a $100k cash prize and more fabulosity.

Severance

Season 2 Apple TV+

This much lauded dramatic series will return for a second season, although no specific date has yet to be set. Season 1 offered up a gay romance between Irving, as portrayed by John Turturro, and Christopher Walken in the role of Burt.

Sort of

Season 3 HBO Max

Series stars Bilal Baig as Sabi Mehboob, a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Renewal confirmed in December 2022 but no date set as of yet.

Velma

Series Debut HBO Max

South Asian reinterpretation of the Scooby Doo franchise boasts a lesbian Daphne with a crush on Velma, who has two moms voiced over by lesbian comics Jane Lynch and Wanda Sykes. Series kicked off January 12.

The White Lotus

Season 3 HBO

Wildly popular with the LGBTQ community, this social satire which takes place at a tropical resort follows various guests and employees over a transformative week. Starring gay fave Jennifer Coleridge, the series has been renewed for yet another season, but the air date has not been specified.

Yellow Jackets

Season 3 Showtime

This series about a high school class of girls (mostly straight but a few lesbians) and a gay male teacher stranded on an island after a plane crash explores their struggle to survive. After two successful seasons it has been renewed for a third.

Young Royals

Netflix Season 2

Storyline takes place in a fictional European boarding school and focuses on the character Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and his romance with Simon Eriksson. Limited run and this is the last season, so binge and catch up, before it goes away,