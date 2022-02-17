Out comedian Wanda Sykes is co-hosting the 94th Academy Awards March 27.

Sykes will host alongside comedian Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall.

Sykes is best known for her stand-up and co-starring role opposite Jane Fonda in the movie “Monster-in Law,” and TV roles such as “Blackish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Upshaws” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” She also stars in “The Other Two” on HBO Max.

This year marks the first time all three Oscar hosts are women, as well as the first time since 1987 three people will host together. There also hasn’t been a host at all since 2018.

The hosts were announced on Good Morning America.

“Good morning, America. I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I’m hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall,” said Schumer in a clip aired on the show. “I’d better go watch some movies.”

This year, a slew of LGBTQ stars & films have been nominated.

Kristen Stewart, who identifies as queer, has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the film “Spencer,” in which she portrays the late Princess Diana.

Ariana Debose clinched a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.” If she wins, DeBose – who is also the co-founder of the LGBTQ-focused Unruly Hearts Initiative – would be the first out queer woman of color ever to take home an Oscar.

An animated documentary, “Flee,” has also been nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature Film, and Best Documentary Feature. “Flee” is the true story of a man who fled Afghanistan reflecting on his past as he prepares to marry his future husband.

Also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film is “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” The film centers a queer character named Katie, played by out actress Abbi Jacobson, who must work with her family to save the world from a robot apocalypse.

