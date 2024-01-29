In this third and final installation of our three-part series for Valentine’s Day, we’re wrapping up our dive into aspects of the annual romantic celebration.

While Valentine’s Day is often associated with love and romance, there is a slightly naughtier, lust-filled side to the holiday. Whether you call it coitus, hanky panky, intercourse, or what have you, sex is closely associated with Valentine’s Day.

The history of sex toys is a fascinating journey that spans centuries, reflecting changing societal attitudes towards sexuality and pleasure. While the use of sex toys may seem like a modern phenomenon, evidence suggests their existence dates back to ancient civilizations.

One of the earliest documented sex toys came from ancient Greece, where archeologists have uncovered artifacts resembling dildos. These phallic objects were often made from materials such as wood and stone, and were also believed to be used for religious rituals.

Moving forward in time, the Renaissance era saw a surge in the creation of more intricate and artistic sex toys. During this period, Europe experienced a revival of interest in classical art and culture, and this was reflected in the craftsmanship of pleasure devices. However, the moral and religious values of the time led to the suppression of sexual expression within society, and the use of sex toys became “taboo.”

The Industrial Revolution introduced new materials and production techniques. Advances in rubber production, for example, led to the mass production of affordable and flexible sex toys. Despite this, discussions around sexuality remained controversial.

The 20th century witnessed significant strides in the acceptance and availability of sex toys. The sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s challenged traditional norms, promoting sexual liberation and openness. This cultural shift paved the way for the emergence of sex shops and the commercialization of various pleasure products.

The advent of the internet in the late 20th century further revolutionized the sex toy industry. Online platforms provided a discreet and accessible means for individuals to explore and purchase a wide range of products. Additionally, the development of sex-positive movements and communities helped destigmatize the use of sex toys, encouraging open conversations about sexual pleasure.

Today, the sex toy industry is a thriving and diverse market, catering to a wide range of preferences and desires. The history of sex toys reflects the evolving attitudes towards sexuality, from ancient rituals to contemporary conversations about pleasure, consent, and sexual well-being. As societal views continue to evolve, the future of sex toys likely promises further innovation and acceptance in the pursuit of fulfilling intimate experiences.