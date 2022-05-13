This year’s Apex Pride celebration takes place Saturday, June 11, at the Apex Town campus located at 73 Hunter Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In case you’re considering visiting Apex (located in Wake County) for the event, it’s a 20 minute drive from Raleigh and just over two hours from Charlotte.

The events include live music, a variety of edibles to choose from, social gaming activities, vendors with a multitude of wares to commemorate the event, and more.

In 2018, apex was chosen by realtor.com as the fastest growing suburb in the United States. As of 2020, the population was listed as 58,780.

For additional information on Apex Pride, visit their Facebook page.

Out Raleigh Pride takes place Saturday, June 25, for their official 10-year anniversary. Join in on the fun at Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh for an inclusive and family-friendly action-packed event, with activities for all ages. Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event offers live entertainment, local vendors and artists, great food, a KidsZone, and a beer garden. Additionally, there will be a tween/teen space, a low sensory zone, a sober space, and a VIP Tent. There is no admission fee.

This event is an important way to raise the necessary funds to support the LGBTQ Center of Raleigh and all of its 20+ amazing community programs. The last in-person event brought thousands of people onto Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street to celebrate the culture of the LGBTQ community in a welcoming environment for everyone.

Of particular note and reflective of corporate America’s respect for the queer dollar, Out Raleigh Pride has an impressive list of sponsors for the event. Workplace Options serves as the presenting sponsor. Diamond sponsors are Red Hat, Hunt Houses NC, Wolf Speed, NCCARE360, Schneider Electric and Wells Fargo.On the list of platinum sponsors is WakeMed, Duke Energy, PNC Bank, UNC Health, Advance Auto parts, Drucker and Falk, Gilead, Glamazon, Brightly and Biogen. Among the gold sponsors are Relias, IQ Via, Ally and NCE, State Farm, Mosa Spa and Resort, the Crape Myrtle Festival, The Carolina Hurricanes, Duke Raleigh Hospital, Carolina Conceptions, Lifetime Asset Management, visit Raleigh, Cisco, Eaton, Stem Express, lifetime tax management, BASF, Truist, GlaxoSmithKline, MERZ Therapeutics and Panera Bread.

For more details on Out Pride Raleigh visit their Facebook page or their web page at www.outraleigh.com.

We can’t wait to celebrate PRIDE Month with you! More details to be announced.