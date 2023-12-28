Former President Donald Trump shared a special holiday message with followers on his social media platform Truth Social, telling those he sees as “looking to destroy” the nation to “rot in hell.”

This was one of several Yuletide messages the former president posted on Christmas Day, most of which went after political opponents including President Biden, special counsel Jack Smith, as well as world leaders and those in favor of electric cars.

This is how the post appeared on Truth Social:

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith,” the post reads. “Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

According to current polls, the former president is the frontrunner and the most likely to receive the Republican Party nomination with 54 percent of Republican voters saying they’d vote for Trump. He also currently leads Biden in a potential one-to-one race, with several polls indicating he could win by a margin of around two percent.

The former president made fast work of attempting to minimize the LGBTQ+ community throughout his term. Within a couple of hours of being sworn into office, all mentions of LGBTQ+ issues were removed from the official White House webpage, according to reporting from the Human Rights Campaign. Trump also nominated and successfully placed three Conservative justices to the Supreme Court, including Neil Gorsuch, who previously opposed crucial media treatment for a transgender person and supported a license to discriminate for private corporations.

One of the most overt attempts to undermine the community occurred when Trump enacted on April 12, 2019, his plan to bar anyone from enlisting in the military who had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, those who were taking hormones or had undergone gender reassignment surgery. In addition, active serving troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria after the policy went into effect had to serve as their sex assigned at birth and were not allowed to take hormones or receive any kind of gender-affirming care.

Recent reporting from PinkNews revealed Trump’s intentions of reinstating the ban if elected to office in 2024. He told a crowd of supporters in early August of his plans to restore the policy current President Joe Biden repealed.

“I will ban the Department of Veterans Affairs from wasting a single cent to fund transgender surgeries or sex-change procedures,” he explained. “Those precious taxpayer dollars should be going to care for our veterans in need, not to refund radical gender experiments for the communist left. I’ll also restore the ban on transgender in the military… We had it banned, we had it banned.”