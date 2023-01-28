O’Neale Atkinson, a previous editor of Qnotes, and staffer at Charlotte’s former LGBTQ Center, has served in some form or fashion at Time Out Youth (TOY) for more than 10 years.

In a recent release from Time Out that included a video clip, Atkinson officially announced he had come to a decision last year that he was ready to resign from his position as Deputy Executive Director. Explaining that it was time for him to do something else, but seemingly unclear about exactly what it is he’s going to be doing in the future. His decision came about the year following the appointment of TOY ED Sarah Mikhail,

An additional comment from an unidentified TOY staffer described Atkinson as an “avid gamer” and that he would be pursuing a “side gig.”

“I love Time Out Youth,” Atkinson said. “I have been so proud to be a part of the work this organization has done for the past 10 years.”

According to his video statement, he will be leaving the Deputy Executive Director position at the end of January, although TOY indicated Atkinson has plans to continue working with the organization in a volunteer capacity.

“I’ve decided it’s time for me to do something a little bit different, so I am officially going to say farewell as your executive deputy director here at Time Out Youth and move on – kind of into whatever comes next for me in my journey.”

While Atkinson has released no further comment, one thing’s for sure, he’ll definitely be missed by fellow staffers and clients at Time Out Youth. Both TOY and Qnotes wish him success in future endeavors. Hopefully, his talents will remain an integral part of the city’s LGBTQ landscape.