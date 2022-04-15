Hello Trinity,

I’ve been dating a couple as their throuple for a half a year now, and loving it. It really works for me. Do you think long lasting threesome or multi-partner relationships are possible?

Three’s Company Boston, MA

Hello Three’s Company,

I’ve always been open to and for threesome relationships. Many of my cartoons show me with two or more men. I know many throuples in Ft. Lauderdale and in Denver where I live now. I’ve not been in one yet however, I keep trying. So Honey, are long lasting threesome relationships possible? Absolutely! Is one person to fight with and feast with easier than two? You bet it is. But if you’re in a threesome relationship, should you stop? No way! But please… take videos!

Love, Trinity

Dearest Trinity,

I’ve had a total of four partners in the past 12 years. Each time when it ends, I lose all my money to my partner. Now it’s happening again. How do I get less burned in a breakup?

Yours, Alone and Broke Hollywood, FL

Dearest Alone,

It may sound hard but stop sharing so much of your wealth and start acquiring something for yourself. Remember Sweetie, Marilyn Monroe said it best when she said, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Trinity

Dear,

My boyfriend is so NOT out of the closet that I’m thinking of leaving him. Too much secrecy! But we love each other. Is love enough?

Help, Comfortably Out Madison, WI

Dear Out,

Hiding anything is difficult but if you really love him then you better start making room… in your closet! Some days will be harder than others. So imagine yourself as a movie/porn star who’s playing the “Undercover Lover” helping him to come out when he’s ready. Also, take him to very gay places like Provincetown, Chicago or Montréal. Being together in a gay environment is the best medicine. And Darling, it may also be that you’re with him “spiritually” to show him that being gay is the great and powerful gift from Oz! Oh, and if all else fails… make him listen to show tunes!

Kisses, Trinity

Hey Trinity,

With cellphone apps there are so many ways to hookup i.e. Grindr, Scruff and Growlr that I find myself going out less and less and surfing my apps more and more. Sometimes, however I get myself into trouble. Got any advice for safe app surfing and hooking up?

App Woes Rehoboth Beach, DE

Hey App Woes,

Cellphone app hookups are now a part of many people’s lives just like Groupon and Happy Hour specials. But to stay safe Pumpkin keep a close copy of:

Trinity’s Cautious Tips For Safe App Hookups

1. Don’t give out your home address or cell number too quickly. Get a safe public meeting place preferably a café or bar.

2. Remember, anyone can get a picture of anybody and Photoshop® anything to make even a cucumber look like François Sagat (porn star)!

3. By your third correspondence ask or demand a recent above the waste picture, if you haven’t already.

4. Think globally but search locally.

5. Before you go somewhere to meet someone, first TALK on the phone at least once.

6. If you’re buying a plane ticket to visit your app hookup or date, let them pay your flight. It’s pricey to fly across country to meet the man of your nightmares!

7. Just because someone’s very good looking doesn’t mean they don’t have major mood swings and an uncontrollable thirst for alcohol and drugs!

8. And just because someone’s a great writer and poet doesn’t mean they’re not an eccentric lunatics. Including yours truly!

9. Remember, even you yourself would say or write whatever you had to, if you were a desperate introvert who falls in love easily!

10. Lastly, have fun, be honest, be skeptical and please… don’t ever send money!

_____________________

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking” a weekly radio drama, performed globally and is now minister of WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings. Sponsored by: WIG Ministries, www.wigministries.org Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation! Send e-mails to: Trinity@telltrinity.com