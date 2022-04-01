Hey Trinity,

My boyfriend of almost two years just moved in. But before he moved in, we often enjoyed threesomes. Now jealousy over a third person has become a problem so we’ve stopped having threesomes and we’re trying to be sexually exclusive to each other. However, he likes the extra attention and I’m afraid if he’s denied this flirtatious side then he’ll become frustrated with himself and eventually me. I don’t want him to be someone he’s not. Help!

Sincerely, Jealousy Jammed Nashville, TN

Hey Jealousy Jammed,

I hate to stir up the martini but now that you’re both living together and trying to be sexually exclusive, you’re going to have to find ways of chasing and scoring each other. You my little selfless Pumpkin are going to have to let him learn “the art of commitment.” Since you’re “trying” to be monogamous let’s allow for a few mistakes on the way! Remember every committed, long lasting, successful relationship must make room for mistakes. So until you both can have jealous-less threesomes, he and you will have to choose your commitment for each other over a third delicious, sexy, hunky… damn, this isn’t gonna be easy!

Good Luck, Trinity

Dear Ms. Trinity,

After a few months at my new job I started noticing how many of my coworkers schmooze the boss. Even my own boss plays games just to get ahead with her boss. Don’t you think manipulation is unhealthy and ridiculous? Or should I join the real world?

Work Worries Las Vegas, NV

Dear Work Worries,

Everyone should have morals and ethics when it comes to work but Honey in the real world a little healthy “over” kindness (wink, wink) wouldn’t hurt your climb up the ladder to success. Plus, schmoozing the boss is thousands of years old.

Dearest Trinity,

I’ve decided to use Grindr, Scruff and Adam4Adam to find a boyfriend. But how can I know if someone is telling the truth about who they really are? Any advice is appreciated!

Internet New Born Raleigh, NC

Dearest New Born,

I applaud you for taking your life by the keyboard. Internet dating is very much like blind dating, which means you’ll never really know who that other person is. It won’t be until you start dating that you’ll find out all the troubles, I mean challenges that come with meeting strangers and dating. Your lesson as an internet dater is to take risks while following your intuition and being safe, doing google searches and Facebook checks while being aware that anyone can say their anyone. Oh and Sweetie, if you find yourself in uncomfortable and confusing situations then don’t worry, I wake up every day that way!

Good Luck, Trinity

Hello Trinity,

I was hoping you would answer my long-awaited question, “How does someone go about hiring an escort?”

Escort In Need Chicago, IL

Hello In Need,

That’s easy, I mean difficult Babie. After spending many months researching bars and street corners, I mean books and service ads here are:

Trinity’s Safe and Smart Tips When Hiring An Escort

1. Do not look on the streets. Look on gay websites. There are many.

2. Ask questions that are very specific about your needs. You’ll be thankful later.

3. Call and talk to a few people. It’s your money so spend it wisely.

4. Never prepay or mail money, EVER! And never pay with a personal check!

5. If you have someone home make sure it’s just as easy to have them leave.

6. Put your valuables away. Everyone has a price for being dishonesty.

7. If you’re going to videotape someone, share that information first!

8. Respecting your escort always means protecting each other’s health.

9. Having all your fantasies fulfilled can be addictive so keep your wits about yourself.

10. And lastly, easy come easy go. So make the hour last!

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking” a weekly radio drama, performed globally and is now minister of WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings. Sponsored by: WIG Ministries, www.wigministries.org Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation! Send e-mails to: Trinity@telltrinity.com