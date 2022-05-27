Reactionary forces are mobilizing, targeting trans identities, abortion, and bodily autonomy at all levels of government. Resisting this climate of white supremacy, transphobia, and homophobia requires frequent and powerful action and resistance. But it also necessitates that we use all levers of power to minimize the harm forced onto our communities. We need everyone in this movement to protect our people from the harm of reactionary ideologies. And that means engaging in the electoral process.

That’s why at Equality NC we’ve been interviewing, researching, and vetting candidates for all levels of government in North Carolina for our endorsements. We interviewed over 100 candidates and our diverse and well-qualified PAC spent hours considering and discussing their records. In considering potential candidates, we looked at them closely; we selected candidates who would strongly advocate for and work with marginalized communities in service of LGBTQ+ and racial justice. We’ve selected a slate which will be able to strongly advocate for our communities in office. And this slate of candidates has already had some success.

Equality NC PAC is proud to announce that 39 candidates endorsed by the organization had won their primaries and advanced to the General Election, around three-quarters of our endorsees with contested primaries. These candidates join 44 other candidates who were unopposed in their primary to form an Equality slate of 83 candidates, with potentially more being added as the election continues.

ENC Executive Director Kendra R. Johnson put it best when she said this the day after the primary:

Last night’s results are a decisive victory for pro-equality candidates. Nearly three-quarters of our slate won their primary. We’re excited to see the progress that fabulous candidates will make to building racial justice and LGBTQ+ equality in their communities.

Speaking to that, we wanted to uplift some stats on our amazing primary candidates:

39 candidates won primaries

5 out LGBTQ+ candidates won primaries across the state.

Those 39 candidates join 44 endorsed candidates running unopposed in the primary to create a slate of 83 candidates, with more endorsements coming as the cycle continues.

It’s been a hard fought campaign–and it’s not over yet. The general election is coming up this fall, and we need all hands on deck to protect our civil rights and advance policies which promote justice and equity.

You can help build this better electoral future in a few ways. First, you can educate yourself on candidates and on the electoral process. We’ve compiled a list of our endorsees here on our website, and we have a terrific voting hub where you can check your registration, request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, and more.

Second, you can help build strength and solidarity in your community. LGBTQ+ folks and other marginalized communities have a rich tradition of resistance and mutual aid which has been a crucial ingredient in civil rights successes of our history. As we strive to build power through electoral politics, know that we need to work together to hold those politicians accountable once in office. We encourage you to find and join organizations, groups, or funds in your community that strengthen the power of our people.

Finally, you can get involved! We’re on the hunt for volunteers–you can sign up here–and we encourage you to engage with campaigns which inspire you. Canvassing, registering voters, and texting voters really can make a difference.