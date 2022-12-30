The Plus Collective (TPC), a collective giving and endowment fund of Foundation For The Carolinas and one of the largest funders of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) organizations and issues in North Carolina, has announced its 17th grant cycle will begin on January 9, 2023.



Since 2007, TPC has awarded grants to organizations serving the LGBTQ community in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area through its grant programs:

Basic Operating Grants provide unrestricted operating funds to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of 501(c)(3) organizations whose primary objective is to provide services or benefits to the LGBTQ community.



Programs, Projects and Events (PP&E) Grants are awarded up to $7,500 to encourage 501(c)(3) organizations to serve the LGBTQ community either directly or in partnership with another 501(c)(3) organization.



Grassroots Grants are awarded up to $2,000 to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of startup organizations with or without 501(c)(3) status serving the LGBTQ+ community. Previous recipients of TPC’s Basic Operating and PP&E Grants are not eligible to apply.

Grant applications and application guides will be available online at fftcgrants.communityforce.com beginning December 29, 2022, for the application guide, and January 9, 2023 for grant applications. Grassroots Grant applications are taken throughout the year. Detailed information is also available at thepluscollective.org/guidelines.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 12:00 p.m. on February 17, 2023. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

For more information about the grant application process, including to request a Grassroots Grant application or any application-related questions, contact Tiara Miles at tmiles@fftc.org.

To date, The Plus Collective has distributed over $1,800,000 to local organizations and programs. For more information, visit thepluscollective.org.

Foundation For The Carolinas is a nonprofit community foundation serving donors and a broad range of charitable purposes in North and South Carolina. With assets of $3.7 billion, the Foundation encourages and makes possible philanthropic giving by individuals of all means to benefit their communities.