The annual NAACP Image Awards announced several of their nominations January 18. This year is particularly significant because of the first-ever precedent-setting number of nominees from the LGBTQ community.

Among them is Billy Porter, who has received several nominations, including Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Pose,” Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for his role on “Fairfax,” and Outstanding Literary Work-Biography/Autobiography for his book “Unprotected: A Memoir.”

“Pose,” a television show starring a cast of Black and Latin LGBTQ actors depicting life in New York City’s ballroom community during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, received its first nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for the Series Finale. “Pose” was recently recognized at the Golden Globes, where MJ Rodriguez won Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role on the show.

Lil Nas X has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Male Artist. His song “Industry Baby” is nominated for Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song. His first studio album “Montero” was released in 2021 to much critical acclaim and is both unapologetically queer and Black.

Other Black LGBTQ and LGBTQ-related nominations include:



“Bruised” for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” for Outstanding Motion Picture

Rutina Wesley for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in “Queen Sugar”

Kenny Leon for Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special for “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Keke Palmer for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) in “Big Mouth”

Cynthia Erivo for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie in “Genius: Aretha”

Cynthia Erivo for Outstanding New Artist

Jamila Wignot for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative with “Ailey”

“My Name is Pauli Murray” for Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Tessa Thompson for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture in “Passing”

Ariana DeBose for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture in “West Side Story”

Wanda Sykes for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in “The Upshaws”

Queen Latifah for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in “The Equalizer”

Tituss Burgess for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special in “Annie Live!”

Cierra Glaude Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) with “Queen Sugar”

Temi Wilkey for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for “Sex Education,” Episode #3.6

Jeremy O. Harris for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for “Zola”

Anthony Hemingway for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for “Genius: Aretha ‘Respect’”

Terrell Grice for Social Media Personality of the Year

###

“There’s still much work to do in our community to ensure that each of us can show up, and feel safe, fully formed just as we are, and there’s also a lot to celebrate as we continue to engage in that tough, communal work,” said David J. Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition. “We celebrate the accomplishments … and look forward to all that’s to come.”



Members of the public can vote, through February 5, for this year’s winners at NAACPImageAwards.net. The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET on Saturday, February 26. Tune in and post on social media using #NAACPImageAwards.