T-shirts connect and bring people together in powerful ways, and they’ve had a profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community and its ongoing pursuit of equal rights.

We’ve compiled a list of the 75 most iconic LGBTQ+ t-shirts to celebrate National Coming Out Day and commemorate historical moments, trailblazing activists, and cultural movements that ignited change. Creating this list was a collective effort within Custom Ink, which included input and submissions from our Inkers. A special thank you to our Inker Pride Diversity Council members, who helped curate the t-shirts on this list and offered us their valuable insight.

Historically, wearing t-shirts has been a way for LGBTQ+ people to promote their causes, events, campaigns, and identities and to express themselves. They’ve also been used to call out anti-LGBTQ+ figures and organizations and rebuke the opposition. And, of course, they are a symbol of self-acceptance and pride.

T-shirts have been undeniably crucial to the progression of LGBTQ+ rights and expression because they provide an accessible and visible blank canvas that people can wear anywhere at any time. Especially after the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, people began to realize that screen printing t-shirts was an easy and inexpensive way to broadcast—and organize around—the coming wave of gay liberation.

By screen printing t-shirts, LGBTQ+ people could raise awareness and incite change, whether protesting outside a court building, attending class, or grocery shopping. When their shirts couldn’t be screen printed (either due to lack of access or discrimination from screen printing shops), people would write on blank shirts with markers or other craft supplies to continue getting their message out. These t-shirts tell their stories of adversity, rebellion, courage, and resilience—no matter the amount of power and resources.

(These shirts are for educational and informational purposes only and are not for sale through Custom Ink.

Please also note that some of the shirts discussed and events mentioned below contain terms that were widely used at the time but that we wouldn’t choose to use today.)

75. Guild by Association: National Lawyers Guild San Francisco Convention 1979

The National Lawyers Guild is a progressive bar association established in 1937 with a long history of supporting equal rights. Their organization of lawyers, law students, and other legal workers strives to protect the civil rights of many marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ community. For example, they were recently involved in a case defending non-violent protesters at a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. This shirt is from their San Francisco Convention in 1979 and shows an illustration of a school of fish seemingly about to eat a larger fish—symbolizing the fight for justice against an unjust system.

74. Stand Up & Represent

Stand Up and Represent began simply as an idea by two friends. While Atlanta already had a strong Black LGBTQ+ community, Anthony Antoine wanted to organize an event to give them more representation and visibility. On Monday, September 7, 2001, the first Stand Up and Represent march was held during Black Gay Pride Weekend. The march continued for a few more years but eventually went dormant. However, in 2015, Antoine started the march again in response to police brutality, high HIV infection rates among young, Black gay men, and violence against trans women. Despite the march not having returned, it remains an important piece of Black LGBTQ+ history.

73. 45 Years of PFLAG

After her son, Morty, was beaten while distributing flyers for gay rights in 1972, Jeanne Manford decided that something more needed to be done for the LGBTQ+ community. The next year, she joined her son in the New York Pride march and carried a sign that read “Parents of Gays Unite in Support for Our Children.” The sign received such a positive response that she decided to create an organization for parents of LGBTQ+ children to come together in support of their children’s rights. Since then, PFLAG has grown to a community of over 200,000 members and supporters with 400 chapters across the United States.

72. New England Transgender Pride Day

On June 7, 2008, the first New England Transgender Pride Day occurred in Northampton, Massachusetts. Over 1,000 trans and gender non-conforming people and allies gathered at the march led by Grand Marshall Miss Major, an African American trans woman and Stonewall Uprising veteran. The official slogan of the event was “Remember Stonewall? That was us!” and was, of course, printed on t-shirts. Many local and national trans activist organizations attended and delivered speeches. Imani Henry of the International Action Center spoke about trans rights being necessary for the fight for equal rights of all people, not just trans people, which is also why this event has been considered a step forward for the entire LGBTQ+ movement.

71. Leslie Cheung: The “Gor Gor” of Cantopop

Born in 1956, Leslie Cheung, known as “Gor Gor,” meaning older brother, was a legendary Cantopop singer and Oscar-nominated actor from Hong Kong. Cheung’s career spanned two decades, leaving an indelible mark on both the music and film industries. His work in films like Farewell My Concubine (1993) and Happy Together (1997) broke new ground for LGBTQ+ cinema. Cheung’s androgynous style and open bisexuality made him an LGBTQ+ icon, and his later works pushed the boundaries of gender and sexual expression. Cheung died tragically in 2003, but his artistic and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations.

70. The Basket and the Bow

In 1975, Barbara Cameron (Hunkpapa Lakota) and Randy Burns (Northern Paiute) formed the first Native American LGBTQ+ organization, Gay American Indians (GAI), in San Francisco, now known as Bay Area American Indian Two Spirits (BAAITS). They wanted to create a safe organization for Native gays and lesbians due to the racism they faced from the mainstream LGBTQ+ movement and homophobia from Christianized Natives. In 1987, they joined forces with American Indian Gays and Lesbians (AIGL) from Minneapolis. Combining the organizations proved successful, and they hosted The Basket and the Bow in 1988 to gather Native gays and lesbians in a place that fostered support grounded in Native traditions. The gathering is now known as the International Two-Spirit Gathering and continues to this day in a different location every year.

69. Sisterfire

The year was 1982, and the government had just cut funding for the arts. Amy Horowitz and Bernice Johnson Reagon, the co-founders of Roadwork, a multiracial women’s arts organization, knew they had to do something to keep the mission going. Their solution: a concert fundraiser. Thus, Sisterfire was born. Billed as “an open-air festival of women’s culture” and featuring women and lesbian musicians, the concert focused on intersectionality, accessibility, and celebrating diversity. It provided services like wheelchair access and sign language interpreters, along with free babysitting. The festival ran yearly for nearly a decade and was recently resurrected as part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

68. GLAAD “&” Campaign

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation is a media monitoring organization formed in 1985 to protest the homophobic reporting surrounding the sensationalized AIDS coverage of the time. The organization launched its Together campaign in February 2017 at a rally in New York City and used an ampersand printed in light blue as a representation of equality and acceptance. This particular rally was held in support of equality and protest the discriminatory actions being taken by the American government against select groups, including refugees and immigrants. The campaign was quickly adopted by activists and celebrities like Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown, Sting, Jay Duplass, and Trace Lysette, and frequently showcased the symbol paired with the hashtag #WeResist.

67. James Dean Speed Queen

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was an American television show that premiered in the early 2000s. At the time, it was revolutionary, bringing together five gay men as experts in beauty and culture to perform makeovers. As an early show with central gay characters, it was a huge hit and a cultural phenomenon. Ten years after its end, it was rebooted as simply Queer Eye with a new cast, this time covering more of the LGBTQ+ spectrum. The reboot’s food and wine expert, Antoni Porowski, has been notably open about his sexual fluidity. He used his influential position for queer representation, like wearing this shirt on an episode of the show—a nod to another (rumored to be) sexually fluid icon, James Dean. This shirt is a custom piece by artist James Concannon.

66. Fired Under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

The fight for LGBTQ+ people to serve in the military in the United States has a long history, dating as far back as the Revolutionary War. The US military implemented a psychiatric screening process in the 20th century, which indicated being gay as a “disqualifying trait” for service. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT) was created to be a compromise between gay members of the military and anti-gay policymakers. However, in doing so, gay people were still at risk of being fired for living their lives truthfully, thus making the policy discriminatory. By the end of DADT in 2011, over 13,000 gay members of the military had been discharged under DADT.

65. Gay Asian Pacific Alliance

This fun t-shirt design is courtesy of the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance—a group founded to support the identity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the Asian and Pacific Islander community as well as foster and provide positive role models in the community. Established at the Berkeley Pacific Center in 1988, the group has since expanded to become the leader for the queer and transgender community in California’s Bay Area. Through countless concerts, conferences, rallies, and more, GAPA has fought to be a safe space that inspires individuals to express themselves and fight for equity for all.

The rest of the story can be read by clicking here.