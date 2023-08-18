Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s rise to political stardom began when he attended a Greensboro City Council meeting in April, 2018 and advocated in favor of a local gun show following the Parkland, Florida shootings that resulted in the deaths of 17 people. Robinson’s pro-gun stance went viral on social media, which led to a speaking engagement with the National Rifle Association and eventual election to the office of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor.

Since that time, he has become one of the most recognizable names in North Carolina politics. In fact, Robinson is currently the front runner for the Republican nomination for the gubernatorial election in 2024, according to several polls.

However, Robinson’s ability to advocate for all North Carolinians has been questioned heavily by his opponents because of his extensive history of inflammatory and discriminatory statements about LGBTQ+ North Carolinians.

Qnotes has reported on Robinson’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments many times since his election in 2020. Now it’s time to revisit that list and throw in some additions to statements he has made in public settings or on social media regarding our community and other marginalized groups. See how many of these your remember. They’re all pretty unforgettable.

Calling LGBTQ+ people “filth”

Shortly after he was elected to office, Robinson spoke at a North Carolina church during a sermon, where he said there wasn’t any reason for children to learn about “transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth … and yes, I called it filth, and if you don’t like it, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” he told churchgoers. “It’s time for us to stop these children from being abused in schools.”

Voting is key to securing our freedoms. Qnotes provides the information you need to participate in our democracy and over the course of two years, will further examine how our rights are at risk as we head to 2024. Read more.

More name calling

Robinson has consistently continued to use his platform to defend his controversial comments and then add some, including calling LGBTQ+ people “what the cows leave behind” as well as “maggots” and “flies.”

The highest office holding Republican in North Carolina has also been known to speak to church congregations about his stance on LGBTQ+ issues frequently. Here are more he’s claimed to have preached about, although his sermons often blur the lines of campaigning and theological discussion.

“Makes me sick every time I see it, when I pass a church that flies that rainbow flag, which is a direct spit in the face to God almighty.”

“God formed me because he knew there was going to be a time when God’s learning was going to be intolerable to the wicked, when children were going to be dragged down to go see the drag show, when pornography was going to be presented to our children in schools.”

“We are not going to stop until the schools of North Carolina are safe from this kind of filth.”

About the Pulse nightclub shooting: “I pray for the souls of all those killed, healing for all those wounded, and comfort for the family members of the terrorist shooting in Orlando. However, homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride’ nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page.”

“The sick, deranged, sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior are the ones who will take the next step in our continuing moral decline toward total depravity. Free love, then homosexuality. Now the next push; the sexualization of the perverts most cherished target, CHILDREN. These devil worshiping child molesters will not stop until they can legally abuse God’s most precious gifts to us.”

“We have pushed homosexuality over the top. Mark my words PEDOPHILLIA is next, which will be closely followed by the END of civilization as we know it.”

False claims about gender-affirming surgery on children

“If you believe that a five-year-old should have transgender surgery, I am sorry,

but you are a bad person. You are a child abuser, and you should be placed in jail. And I draw a hard line with that. If our society continues to co-sign on the abusing of our children in that way, we will not have a society for long.”

Other controversial statements<BOLD>

Robinson has also made statements his critics have called “derogatory,” some of which target Jewish people, Muslims, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Here are some of those comments:

“Half of Black Democrats don’t realize they are slaves and don’t know who their masters are. The other half don’t care.”

“The question is not ‘When is the last time you saw anyone but a Muslim holding a severed head and smiling,’ the question is when is the last time you saw a Muslim protesting against a Muslim who severed a head, or bombed a shopping mall, or ran down a group of humans with a truck, or shot up a night club, or burned someone alive…”

Robinson declared the movie “Black Panther” as made by the “satanic minions in Hollywood” and “a product that was made in the dominion of the Devil.” He also stated the movie was “created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by [a] satanic marxist. How can this trash, that was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets, invoke any pride?”

“While the racially blinded are pulling down statues of dead men, the wicked are busy erecting temples to Baal in which they will sacrifice the living in the womb.”

“The safety of our nation is in peril because those who despise God, discipline, and law and order want to disarm those who believe in God, discipline, and law and order.”