Teresa L. Davis was born in May of 1963, and spent most of her childhood in Johnson City, Tennessee. She spent her high school years in the Midwest, and her college years in St. Louis, Missouri, receiving her bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Piano Performance from the St. Louis Conservatory of Music. She then attended the Law School at St. Louis University where she received her law degree and was admitted to the bar in Missouri.



In 1993, Teresa joined the Air Force, where she served six years as an active-duty United States Air Force Judge Advocate, stationed primarily in Japan, and then transferring to Washington, DC. After her active-duty service, she remained in the Air Force as a reservist until 2013. When she retired from the Air Force, she was at the rank of Major.

She was ultimately admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and the Missouri Supreme Court.

After the Air Force, Teresa served as the Acting Assistant Director of the FOIA/Privacy Act Unit for the Department of Justice Executive Office for United States Attorneys, FOIA/Privacy Act Unit. She supervised six attorneys and more than twenty paralegals and staff assistants. She also created, directed, and appeared in monthly training videos broadcast through the Department of Justice National Advocacy Center, where she frequently taught courses on FOIA, the Privacy Act, and records retention.



In June 2003, Teresa and her spouse Victoria Eves moved to Charlotte, where Teresa joined TSA as a Field Attorney for Charlotte, North Carolina and South Carolina. She also covered a temporary assignment in Atlanta between 2017 and 2019 as a Supervisory Field Attorney for Georgia and South Carolina.



Since 2019, Teresa served as Ethics Counsel to the Transportation Security Administration, providing ethics guidance and advice across the agency.



Teresa had always been very active in the Charlotte Community since her arrival in 2003. She worked on several committees and non-profit Boards, including that of the Charlotte LGBT Center and the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, where she served as President. And in 2009, with the help of Victoria and friends, she founded Charlotte’s Reel Out Annual Film Festival, which is now going into its 24th year.



Teresa passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, after a long illness. She is survived by her spouse of nearly 24 years, Victoria Eves and her brother Michael Davis, of Atlanta, Georgia.

As the current CEO of the Chamber, one of my proudest moments was presenting Teresa with the inaugural Teresa L. Davis Legacy Award, which we re-named in recognition of her lifetime of courage, fierceness and advocacy. It’s unimaginable that Teresa has left us, but the spirit of someone as formidable as Teresa lives forever and continues to inspire us through the impact of her work and legacy within the organizations and programs that stand today. The greatest honor we can bestow on Teresa is to continue the work and never forget those who went before us and set the path.



A Celebration of Life for Teresa L. Davis will be held at the Gantt Center March 30, beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing through 9 p.m. At the specific request of Teresa prior to passing, this will not be a memorial service. Per her wishes, it will be an evening of dancing, cocktails, and remembering what Teresa Davis did for us and our community.

