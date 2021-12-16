As of 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, The North Carolina Supreme Court suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election.

This includes filing for rescheduled municipal contests, and any separate filing period in January for those contests.

The Supreme Court also pushed the date of the primary and rescheduled municipal elections back more than two months – to Tuesday, May 17, 2022. It had been scheduled for March 8.

If you’d like to get a look at the specific details, go here: N.C. Supreme Court Order No. 413P21 (PDF).

For any candidate whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or any county board of elections, that candidate “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility, according to the Supreme Court order.

Those candidates would be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Any individual who withdraws their candidacy is free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.

Dates for a new filing period have not been set. Candidate filing had begun on Monday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for state and federal level contests and at all 100 county boards of elections for local contests. As of Wednesday evening, more than 1,400 candidates had filed statewide.

This latest decision comes after years of Republican-led efforts to capture and maintain control of the state, by any means possible.

From the website Democracy Docket:

“In the 2010 elections, the Republican Party won control of the North Carolina General Assembly for the first time in over a hundred years. This gave the party complete control over the redrawing of North Carolina’s congressional and state legislative districts, as then-governor Bev Perdue (D) did not have the power to veto redistricting plans passed by the General Assembly.”

As one would expect, Republicans used the ability to redraw maps to maximize their advantage in the state and have largely maintained control since that time. Even though Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is currently in office, the former governor, Pat McCrory, colluded with other Republicans in an effort to strip incoming Governor Cooper of the very powers that had been afforded McCrory.

Despite demands to redraw the districts to reflect the diversity of the population in a logical and fair manner, the battle continues.