Cabarrus County Republican State Rep. Kristin Baker announced she won’t seek reelection and will finish out her term, which expires in December 2024. Baker’s website describes her as being a “pro-life Christian, lifelong Republican, and political outsider.” She never held office prior to her appointment during the pandemic, but once she was put in office in 2020, she was able to keep her seat for two election cycles.

According to her website, Baker is a staunch believer in conservative “values,” saying:

“Fiscal responsibility, in our homes and in our workplaces, is the foundation of a strong economy. Tax cuts and spending restraint fuel jobs here and all across the state. When businesses and taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money, area families have better opportunities to pay bills and save for the future. On the contrary, when government regulation grows, businesses and healthcare providers spend too much time navigating the red tape, instead of helping their customers and patients. It drives up the cost on everything we buy and stifles innovation.”

Baker helped to champion North Carolina’s current abortion ban, which prohibits most abortions after 12 weeks with some exceptions. The bill also allotted $160 million to increase contraceptive services, grant paid maternity leave for state employees and teachers, and try to reduce infant and maternal mortality.

She, also a psychiatrist, also played a crucial role in the passage of House Bill 574, which prohibits trans girls and women from playing on school and collegiate sports teams of their gender identity.

“I am proud of the work I was able to do in partnership with, and on behalf of, the people of North Carolina, using my experience as a physician to help pass legislation that I hope will make an enduring difference,” Baker said in a news release.

The announcement from Baker comes as North Carolina legislators are gearing up to redraw maps for the General Assembly for the 2024 election. Candidate filing begins this December.