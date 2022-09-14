Parking in curbside spots on Saturdays in Charlotte’s uptown and South End remains free, for now. Earlier this year, the city of Charlotte said paid parking in metered spaces on Saturdays in both areas would start Sept. 10. However, metered parking now won’t start until later next year, the city announced on its social media sites.



The Saturday metered parking is part of an overall plan for on-street parking and curb space management, according to the city. “Expect more information over the coming months,” the city said.



On July 1, the city increased the hourly rate 50% for street parking in both areas from $1 for one hour to $1.50, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The city had not increased street parking rates in either area since the late ‘90s. The parking fee increase is expected to raise an additional $700,000 in revenue to go toward street improvement projects. Sunday parking remains free.



This story appears courtesy of our media partner The Charlotte Observer.

