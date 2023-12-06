Law enforcement in Moscow descended upon gay clubs and bars on Friday night, less than 48 hours after the Russian Supreme Court banned the LGBTQ+ movement, labeling it as “extremist.” The places raided include a nightclub, a male sauna and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties.

Eyewitnesses to the raids told journalists patrons of the establishments had to hand over their papers to be documented by law enforcement. Management was also able to warn people before police arrived at the scene.

This comes as a response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry and is a part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s quest to emphasize “traditional family values,” something he has advocated for during his 24 years in power. The Supreme Court ruling resulted in the closure of many pro-LGBTQ+ business establishments, including St. Petersburg’s gay club Central Station.

“In practice, it could happen that the Russian authorities, with this court ruling in hand, will enforce (the ruling) against LGBTQ+ initiatives that work in Russia, considering them a part of this civic movement,” Max Olenichev, a human rights lawyer who works with the Russian LGBTQ+ community, told The Associated Press.

Several Russian Human Rights organizations criticized the lawsuit from the Justice Ministry, calling it discriminatory and a violation of Russia’s constitution. The Kremlin adopted legislation restricting LGBTQ+ rights in 2013, and from there, more policies were enacted to slowly chip away at queer Russians’ rights. Some of this legislation included the “gay propaganda” law, which banned endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors, as well as outlawing same-sex marriage in 2020.

After entering conflict with Ukraine, the Kremlin’s attacks on LGBTQ+ people continued to escalate. A law was passed banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations,” essentially making public acceptance of LGBTQ+ people illegal. Just this year, the government also banned gender affirming procedures and healthcare for trans Russians.

Russian law enforcement denies any form of LGBTQ+ discrimination. In fact, the Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov was quoted as stating “the rights of LGBT people in Russia are protected.” Loginov also gave a report for the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva where he said “restraining public demonstration of nontraditional sexual relationships or preferences is not a form of censure for them.”

“It is clear for us that they’re once again making us out as a domestic enemy to shift the focus from all the other problems that are in abundance in Russia,” Olga Baranova, director of the Moscow Community Center for LGBTQ+ Initiatives, said.