It’s Pride Month and as more and more businesses have climbed on board the rainbow train, Republicans are running out of places to dine out.
“Rainbow washing” and “rainbow capitalism” have become common refrains from some in the community who are weary of corporations slapping a rainbow on their logo without supporting the community during the other 11 months of the year.
But with over 600 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed at the federal and national levels by Republicans and the religious right, this is the year to overlook that in favor of just making them squirm.
As the far-right boycotts Disney, Target, Budweiser, and any other company they can, the perpetually angry are quickly running out of options. Even Chick-fil-A, the right’s bastion of fast food righteousness, has been deemed too “woke” for waffle fries after they hired a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
So where is a Republican supposed to go on Sundays after church like god intended?
If fast food and national chains are what’s on the menu then it won’t be any of these restaurants — they’re not offering a side of hate on with their orders.
Among the eateries and dining establishments recognizing Pride Month are Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Papa John’s, Domino’s, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Denny’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Cracker Barrel.