It’s Pride Month and as more and more businesses have climbed on board the rainbow train, Republicans are running out of places to dine out.

“Rainbow washing” and “rainbow capitalism” have become common refrains from some in the community who are weary of corporations slapping a rainbow on their logo without supporting the community during the other 11 months of the year.

But with over 600 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed at the federal and national levels by Republicans and the religious right, this is the year to overlook that in favor of just making them squirm.

As the far-right boycotts Disney, Target, Budweiser, and any other company they can, the perpetually angry are quickly running out of options. Even Chick-fil-A, the right’s bastion of fast food righteousness, has been deemed too “woke” for waffle fries after they hired a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

So where is a Republican supposed to go on Sundays after church like god intended?

If fast food and national chains are what’s on the menu then it won’t be any of these restaurants — they’re not offering a side of hate on with their orders.

Among the eateries and dining establishments recognizing Pride Month are Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Papa John’s, Domino’s, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Denny’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Cracker Barrel.

Taco Bell

Live Mas | Taco Bell

McDonald’s

Lovin’ It | McDonald’s

Pizza Hut

This Pride Month, let's love and let others love! 💖#PrideMonth #LGBTQ #PizzaHut #PizzaLovers pic.twitter.com/ry9CojTeZ6 — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) June 7, 2023 Even in India, the Hut is supportive | Pizza Hut

Krispy Kreme

Be original. Maybe add sprinkles. | Krispy Kreme

KFC

https://twitter.com/charliesnellie/status/1668143143072710656?s=20 Now that’s a cool pin to add to your uniform | KFC

Papa John’s

Who’s your daddy? | Papa John’s

Dominos

Happy #PrideMonth! Domino's is proud to support LGBTQIA+ team members and communities near and far throughout the year, and we're excited to be sponsoring @MotorCityPride right near our HQ.​



Where are you celebrating #Pride? 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xW0pKz9bLw — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 1, 2023 Who needs a logo when you can have a parade? | Domino’s Pizza

Shake Shack

Because everything is better with sprinkles on top.✨🌈



Celebrate Pride all month long with us and our friends at @pflag. Starting today, you can add sprinkles to any shake or frozen custard for 50¢ and support PFLAG National. pic.twitter.com/ihqUwG6urf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 1, 2023 They’re doing this worldwide and giving to local LGBTQ+ charities | Shake Shack

Starbucks

Denny’s

24 hours too | Denny’s

Wendy’s

Are you a frosty or flamer? | Wendy’s

Cracker Barrel

Burger King

olha q coisa MAIS LINDA as coroas de Pride!!! tem tanto a coroa tradicional quanto a coroa pente garfo.



vem já buscar a sua pra se preparar! 👑🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #ParadaBK pic.twitter.com/v5fJNqhFBk — Burger King BR (@BurgerKingBR) June 9, 2023 Burger King