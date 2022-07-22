As of this writing, there is very little on the market in terms of LGBTQ cryptocurrency or resources related to crypto currency for the queer community. What information is available is vague, so we advise you to proceed with caution.

After some general internet digging we managed to come up with two companies that call themselves cryptocurrencies and a third that is purportedly a cryptocurrency advisory network that identifies as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). If that leaves you scratching your head, don’t feel alone.

Queer in Crypto is the latter. According to the website investopedia, a decentralized autonomous organization is an entity structure in which token holders participate in the decision making of an entity. There is apparently no central authority or leadership control of a DAO, it is shared by various token holders. According to queerincrypto.com, their organization is “focused on building a network of queer people in blockchain and crypto to support each other, share opportunities and work together to ensure the visibility and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community in this new iteration of society.”

LGBT Token is reportedly a cryptocurrency founded by a mysterious organization known as the LGBT foundation. According to said LGBT foundation, their goal is to “bring crypto to the global pink economy and leverage the market.” Additional goals are to secure the identity of their users in places where it may be unsafe in certain areas to be out. Visit their website at lgbt-token.org and see if you can figure out what the hell is going on. Be forewarned: there is another crypto currency that touts itself as LGBT, which actually stands for Let’s Go Brandon Token. Advice: stay away from that one. Its net worth shows up as -00000092.

Then there is Maricoin.

Of the three Maricoin – based in Spain – appears to be the most legitimate. Their website claims they are the first crypto currency created by and for the LGBTQIA+ community. “A means of payment that materializes the value and the struggle of the collective. A social, ethical, transparent and transversal currency.” Check out their website at maricoin.org. Our suspicions are that it would be worth the visit, at the very least.