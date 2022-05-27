Like many media and publishing companies, Qnotes has faced challenges over the years that have forced some companies to cease operation altogether. But Qnotes has continued to persevere. In print since 198X and online since 199X, we’ve seen many changes in the LGBTQ community and we’ve worked hard to keep up as queer culture and world technology has evolved.

Now it’s time to grow again, and we’re looking for candidates to fill available positions so that we can do our best to serve our readership. If you’re passionate about contributing to the continued growth of the LGBTQ community and maintaining the rights we’ve already achieved, perhaps one of these positions might be for you.

Have office and business experience? Take note: we’re looking for a part-time office administrator. The individual hired to fill this position will assist with general office work and interact on a regular basis with many businesses in the LGBTQ and allied communities, as well as assist with email monitoring, special projects and sales support. Proficiency in Excel is preferred.

But that’s not the only position available. We’re always excited to welcome talented freelance writers to pitch stories and accept assignments. If that’s something you’d like to do on an occasional basis, don’t hesitate to reach out to us with your ideas or experience in the field that could very well prompt us to assign you a story or accept your idea for publication online and/or in print. Please keep in mind we are looking for people to cover news, arts and entertainment and human interest. While poetry and fiction can certainly be meaningful entertaining, that is not something we carry in the publication or on the website at this time.

If you’re seeking a regular committed writing gig, we’re also looking for an experienced journalist to consistently cover the arts, issues surrounding labor and employment and general news and features based on developing issues and events and emerging organizations and individuals in the LGBTQ community.

The potential candidate should have a desire for regular work, able to work remotely from home or wherever you choose and be based in North Carolina. Candidates located in the Triangle region and Charlotte areas will be given closer consideration.

If any of these jobs sounds like a good fit and you feel like you’re qualified, send us a cover letter and resume to publisher@qnotescarolinas.com.

While both of the regular commitment positions could potentially be a dream job for the right person, we know that finding a well-suited match could potentially be an uphill battle.

For the administrative position, it’s likely you’ll want to live in Charlotte, or at least the surrounding Metro area.

We’re not going to kid you. As you are probably already well aware of, the cost of living in North Carolina’s larger cities has skyrocketed in the past few years.

And why is that?

There are multiple reasons. Four years of social insecurity created by the previous presidential administration. A global pandemic that lasted nearly two years. An unexpected population explosion coming of age and in need of housing. Massive corporate buy ups of practically any available homes for sale, which have led to senseless overpricing of rental properties.

On average, an estimated 100 new people move to Charlotte every single day. While older properties are snatched up by the aforementioned corporate entities and then renovated and leased at exorbitant prices, newer homes simply can’t be built fast enough to accommodate the ever growing population. According to a Charlotte Mecklenburg commissioned study, the city has a constant shortage of approximately 60,000 homes for individuals, couples and families who want to live here

. Elsewhere, prices are going up in grocery stores, automobile fuel and energy products for the home like gas and electricity.

While the LGBTQ community was once viewed as an endless source of expendable income, that’s not always the case these days. We’re impacted by the devalued dollar and ever increasing prices just like everyone else. Nowhere else is that crunch felt than with the younger LGBTQ community.

How do we initiate change? The answer isn’t simple and it won’t be easy, but starting at the ground floor and making a commitment for our society at large will result in a better and more affordable future for everyone.

We’re currently in a challenging period of massive change and already experiencing bumps in the road we’ve begun to traverse. It’s time to rethink how we live, what we need and don’t and the footprint we leave behind if we hope to achieve an affordable quality of living. If you have an interest in contributing towards that effort by working with Qnotes, come join our team.