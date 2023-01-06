Funny, poignant, melancholy and sincere – it’s all here as we head into the New Year from the people that bring you Qnotes

Jimmy Cobb is the Bookkeeper for Qnotes and White Rabbit Books.

Initially, my plan for this submission was to have no New Year’s resolutions. Why disappoint myself? Most of us will not honor them within days of making the resolutions, so why bother? For fun perhaps a few will commit to their resolution, but I don’t know of anyone that ever has. Perhaps I am just too cynical. But since everyone is going to have a New Year’s resolution, mine will be “not be cynical.” Sure, that’s going to happen. I doubt it. It’s not. It’s just not. Oops, there I go being cynical again. I am sure many of you are hoping to commit to your resolution and I hope you can, because I’ve already broken mine just by writing this during the last week of December. But that was when it was still 2022, so maybe there’s hope for me yet! I’ll plan for the best and wish all of you a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year. Now that last part wasn’t so cynical, was it?

Will Kimbrough is a graphic designer and layout assistant for Qnotes.

My first new year’s resolution is to read more books in the upcoming year. My second New Year’s resolution is to get in the gym on a more consistent basis. Hopefully, I can adhere to these resolutions better than in years past.

L’Monique King is a staff writer and columnist for Qnotes.

I don’t often make resolutions, but I always have New Year goals. For 2023 I aim to be much more intentional about self-care. For me, Self-care is actually an umbrella term for many smaller goals: I know I need to be more focused upon, such as prioritizing work-life balance, drinking more water, practicing yoga more frequently and working towards bolstering that IRA. With Qnotes, I enjoy writing feature articles and the Our People Column very much. I feel I have found a journalism family that inspires my continued growth as a writer, while creating bonds I hope last forever.



David Aaron Moore is a news and features writer and the senior content editor for Qnotes.

New Year’s resolutions, huh? I know my goal of attaining time travel in the 21st century remains unlikely, so I have lowered the bar and set more realistic, attainable goals. I pledge to be a better companion to those I am involved with and take more responsibility for my relationships. I’m excited about spending quality time with my energetic new canine pal Della. I must divest myself of objects I do not need. As we move into 2023, I will work diligently with current staff and new additions to Qnotes as we plan for the future path of what the publication and website will become. Without fail, I will complete two literary projects I have left simmering on the back burner far too long and continue to sing the praises of Arcadia Publishing for regularly issued royalty checks for a book that has been reprinted so many times I’ve lost count. I will also convince my handyman Armando to finish painting the ceiling in my writing studio and that doom is imminent if he doesn’t pick up the pace. Lastly, I will continue my efforts to make more people laugh as I go through the world every day, because laughing just makes you feel better.

Chris Rudisill is the Audience and Digital Engagement Manager for Qnotes.

As 2022 comes to a close, I have taken some extra time this week to think about the coming year and also reflect on how much my life has changed over the course of a pandemic. I officially crossed over to my late 40s this year (46) – now significantly closer to that big 5-0, which has been an important marker for me the past decade.My resolutions this year include the obligatory losing weight and getting back in shape. I was successful in the past year about getting back into the gym, but still have a long way to go. I hope to focus more on healthier foods this year and being conscious about the food I eat, or more importantly where it comes from. Shopping local markets, growing my own food, and minimizing the visits to fast food restaurants. We are lucky to live in an area that has its fill of local farms and I plan to take advantage of them. The big promise I plan to ring the New Year in with is a commitment to more life-work balance. This is a joint promise for me and my husband and it means date nights go on the calendar, vacations are already being planned and I plan to prioritize those afternoon walks or trips to the gym (see resolution #1). Happy New Year!

Gregg Shapiro is a frequent Qnotes contributor.

My 2023 New Year’s resolutions don’t stray too far from the predictable, or the ones that predictably fail, but I’m willing to set some realistic goals. Eat better and exercise more. Walking is my exercise of choice (aside from jumping to conclusions and running up bills!) and is something I can do pretty much year-round living in South Florida. Finding a better work/life balance, which can be challenging working from home, is something I strive for on a regular basis. Being a more attentive, patient, and grateful spouse. My husband Rick and I have been together 30 years (legally married since 2013) and it’s important not to take anything for granted. I also need to focus on completing some book projects. My book, “Fear of Muses” was published in March 2022 by Souvenir Spoon Books, and my next book, “The Light Remains,” is scheduled for 2024 publication. However, there are a couple of other book projects in the works that need more attention. Finally, after the traumas and tragedies of the pandemic, I have to be more willing to engage socially with family and friends and move away from isolating. Oh, and cuddling more with our fur baby Coco.

Bailey Sides is a proofreader and copy editor for Qnotes.

Making resolutions for the New Year has always been a difficult task for me, so I decided to take a different approach: instead of making resolutions I will do, I’m going to make resolutions I won’t do. In the New Year, I won’t speak to those who don’t want to listen, and I won’t search for validation from those who refuse to acknowledge me. Like many Queer people brought up in the church, my relationship with family started to disintegrate around the time it became clear I wasn’t going to follow in the footsteps of my conservative, fundamentalist Christian relatives. To them, my perspectives and opinions quickly became synonymous with those of Satan, so much so that at the age of 14 my mother asked me if I had become possessed by a demon. That hurt for sure, yet in my naïveté I held onto the hope that someday my mother would recognize me as a whole individual; but that hasn’t happened, and I now realize it likely never will. I’m now celebrating the tenth year of my demonic possession. I have spent enough time apart from my family to understand myself separately from them and I’m finally starting to heal. If you’re feeling ostracized from your family, please take the time to support yourself and find others who support you because you are perfect as you are.

Jim Yarbrough has been involved with Qnotes since the first newsprint issue in June 1986. He has been the publisher since 1989 and has served as editor for the past five years.

I don’t usually make New Year’s resolutions; however, I have been thinking for a few months that it’s time to make some changes in my life. I’ve not thought about these changes as being a New Year’s resolution until the last Qnotes staff meeting, when someone suggested the Qnotes staff write their own resolutions for the paper this year. Most of us have things we want to do and yet life and work gets in the way. Finding a good balance is difficult for some of us. I intend to do a better job in 2023. With that said, I have been so excited about the work Qnotes has done in the last three years. It has really been awesome. Not to mention the work we have done for over 37 years now. We have some great people working together doing some really amazing work. I am very proud of our team and where the paper is now, but I know there is still lots of work to do. On a personal level, I want to read more books, get more exercise and spend more time doing things other than work. I’m ready to cut back some. This does not mean I am leaving Qnotes. It means, after 37 years, it’s time to bring on some new folks to help out. We need to look at the future of this paper. Our community still needs this resource. So, if you are a writer, administrator or a sales person there may be a place for you at Qnotes that just might be the answer to your New Year’s resolution.