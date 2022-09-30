Between jaw-dropping drag shows, sequined-feather themed fundraisers and events, late night circuit parties, and colorful festivals and parades across the whole spectrum of the rainbow – the LGBTQ+ Carolinas and our allies celebrated BIG this Pride season! Pride not only provides our community an opportunity to connect while being seen and heard, it also reminds us to honor our history and those who paved the way before us.

On a national level, Pride commemorates the Stonewall riots, which began in the early hours of June 28, 1969 when lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons rioted following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The Stonewall riots and further protests were the catalyst in the modern LGBTQ+ rights and liberation movements, eventually leading to the organized and public Pride marches and events nationwide.

Given the socially conservative histories of the Carolinas, our States experienced liberation on a slower timeline until the increase in momentum, organization, and advocacy during the 1980’s AIDS crisis.

In June 1994, approximately 4,000 people attended Charlotte’s Pride march and rally uptown, on Tryon Street. After years of privatizing, changing locations, and delays responsive to anti-LGBTQ+ protestors and harassment, Charlotte Pride finally returned to a public festival and parade weekend uptown in 2013 – when about 50,000 people attended. In 2022, over 275,000 people attended Charlotte’s 2022 Pride Festival and surrounding events. The first-ever Rock Hill Pride Festival occurred in June 2021 and grew even bigger and bolder in June 2022.

From a legal perspective, this increasing popularity of celebrating Pride in the Carolinas has raised awareness for the fight for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people in both States, including same-sex marriage equality.

Many citizens of both Carolinas have questioned the future of the United States’ current same-sex marriage protections set forth in the Supreme Court’s opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges due to the concurrence issued by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In June 2022, the Supreme Court ruling in that case overturned federal protections related to a woman’s right to an abortion as previously established in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In his concurrence, Justice Thomas suggested that the Court should “reconsider” other past cases which granted rights based on the 14th Amendment’s substantive due process, including the right of same-sex marriages from Obergefell.

Besides Obergefell’s protections on a federal level, Both North Carolina (NC) and South Carolina (SC) still have statutory and state constitutional laws which outlaw same-sex marriages.

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) is a proposed bill currently being legislated in the United States Congress to require the United States Federal Government to recognize the validity of same-sex marriages. The House passed this version of the RFMA in a bipartisan vote on July 19, 2022. To complete the legislative process, the RFMA must also be passed by the Senate before both the Senate and the House of Representatives approve and the President can then decide to sign the RFMA into enacted and enforceable statutory law.

In doing so, the RFMA would direct the federal government to recognize same-sex couples’ lawful marriages – compelling states to provide full faith and credit to same-sex marriages performed in other states. Even if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell and restores states’ authority to refuse marriage licenses to same-sex couples, the RFMA creates a backstop to ensure that every same-sex couple can retain protections if their own state nullifies their marriage. Under the RFMA, same-sex couples who ever face such discrimination in NC or SC could travel to another state, obtain a new license, and compel NC or SC to recognize their out-of-state marriage.

In addition to same-sex marriage equality, LGBTQ+ people are particularly at risk for unique legal challenges including other family law issues such as estate planning and administration, adoption, custody matters, employment discrimination, harassment and general violence, assisted reproductive technology, interstate and international parentage issues, transgender rights, name and gender marker changes, divorce, dissolution of relationships, property division, premarital agreements, separation and property settlement agreements, spousal support, child support, domestic violence, housing discrimination, and healthcare access.

While the rainbow flags, festivals, parades, and events of Pride in the Carolinas continue to grow; so does the need to inform our LGBTQ+ community of these legal issues and the resources and options to protect ourselves and each other. As Pride is a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community’s survival and freedom, it is also a critical reminder of history and resources for a brighter future.

Zachary Porfiris is an experienced attorney, licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina, with Sodoma Law. As an active member of the Carolinas’ LGBTQ+ community himself, Zach has developed a niche in his practice for advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. Zach is honored to serve LGBTQ+ clients in the areas of domestic/family law, child custody, child support, adoption, assisted reproductive technology, interstate and international parentage issues, transgender rights, name and gender marker changes, divorce, dissolution of relationships, property division, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, separation agreements, property settlement agreements, spousal support, domestic violence, estate planning, discrimination, harassment, and healthcare access. Zach is a dedicated member of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association and National Center for Lesbian Rights’ Family Law Institute, the Pauli Murray LGBTQ+ Bar Association, the North Carolina Bar Association’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee, and the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

North Carolina finally realizes that while love is love, violence is also violence. In the filed opinion, M.E. v. T.J., the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Dec. 31, 2020 that unmarried same-sex couples can no longer be prevented from obtaining domestic violence protective orders. Outside of familial relationships, North Carolina’s domestic violence protective orders — referred to as “50B protective orders” or “DVPOs” — were previously limited to unmarried persons, of opposite sex, currently or formerly living together; unmarried persons with a child in common; persons of the opposite sex currently or formerly in a dating relationship; and current or former household members. Prior to this 92-page Court of Appeals opinion, North Carolina was our nation’s last state to bar DVPOs for same-sex couples.

This all stemmed from a case when the Wake County trial court failed to issue a DVPO against T.J., a woman, when she committed acts of violence against her intimate partner, M.E., also a woman. The trial court found that M.E. presented enough evidence to support the entry of a DVPO, had her partner been a member of the opposite sex, but refused to enter a DVPO under the North Carolina Statute because the abuser and the intimate partner were in a same-sex dating relationship.

Appellant, M.E., argued that same-sex relationships are equal to opposite-sex relationships under the United States Constitution; there is no legitimate legislative, or government purpose or interest served by preventing same-sex victims of domestic violence from obtaining DVPOs; and the relevant North Carolina statute, Chapter 50B, violates the North Carolina and Federal Constitutions for singling out victims of same-sex dating violence. LGBTQ people experience intimate-partner and dating violence in damaging ways and at alarming rates, but they also face unique barriers when seeking help.

Linda McGee, the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, wrote in the court’s opinion, “By telling Plaintiff that her existence is not as valuable as that of individuals who engage in ‘opposite-sex’ relationships, the State is not just needlessly endangering Plaintiff, it is expressing State-sanctioned animus toward her.”

Ultimately the Court of Appeals held that the relevant provision of North Carolina’s statute is unconstitutional, and the Statute will now be applied to any persons who are in or have been in a dating relationship; the “of opposite sex” language has been stricken.

North Carolina citizens and government officials, including Attorney General Josh Stein and Governor Roy Cooper, are celebrating this landmark decision. Attorney General Josh Stein wrote, “BREAKING: A big win for equality in NC! All people are equal no matter if you are straight or gay. Today, the NC Court of Appeals recognized that truth and the NC and US constitutions guarantee it.” Governor Roy Cooper wrote, “This decision is a win for equality and inclusion and for our fight against domestic violence in North Carolina. State laws should protect everyone equally, including our LGBTQ community, and this ruling makes that clear.”

This opinion may not be the end of the road for equality when it comes to same-sex domestic violence, as it included a 17-page dissent which raised procedural issues related to appellate jurisdiction and the lack of including North Carolina’s Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore as necessary defendants when challenging the validity of a statute. We will have to wait until a couple weeks after Jan. 20 (when the new mandate issues) to see if any interested party follows the dissent and takes this issue up to the Supreme Court of North Carolina. LGBTQ North Carolinians and supporters remain hopeful that the M.E. v. T.J. opinion sticks and does not go further on appeal.

Anyone facing a potential domestic violence issue, now or in the future, should consult a family law attorney as soon as possible to gain an understanding of the legal requirements and implications and the severity of DVPOs. For information on how to leave a DV situation as safely as possible, please go to Sodoma Law’s free epamphlet, “Escaping Domestic Violence: What You Need to Know.”

Zachary T. Porfiris is a family law attorney at Sodoma Law in Charlotte, N.C. Visit sodomalaw.com to learn more.