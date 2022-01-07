The Plus Collective (TPC), formerly the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund is a collective giving and endowment fund of Foundation For The Carolinas and one of the largest funders of LGBTQ organizations and issues in North Carolina. As of January 5 they’ve kicked off their latest grant cycle.

Since 2007, TPC has awarded grants to organizations serving the LGBTQ community in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area through its grant programs:

• Basic Operating Grants provide unrestricted operating funds to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of 501(c)3 organizations whose primary objective is to provide services or benefits to the LGBTQ+ community.

• Programs, Projects and Events (PP&E) Grants are awarded up to $7,500 to encourage 501(c)3 organizations to serve the LGBTQ+ community either directly or in partnership with another 501(c)3 organization. Due to the financial strain placed on LGBTQ organizations by the COVID pandemic, all available funds will go to Basic Operating Grants during this grants cycle. No PP&E grants will be made this cycle.

• Grassroots Grants are awarded up to $2,000 to build capacity and strengthen the effectiveness of startup organizations with or without 501(c)3 status serving the LGBTQ+ community. Previous recipients of TPC’s Basic Operating and PP&E Grants are not eligible to apply.

Grant applications and application guides for Basic Operating Grants are currently available online at fftcgrants.communityforce.com. Grassroots Grant applications are taken throughout the year. Detailed information is also available at thepluscollective.org/guidelines.

The deadline for submission of completed Basic Operating Grant applications is 12:00 pm on March 4, 2022. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

For more information about the grant application process, including to request a Grassroots Grant application or any application-related questions, contact David Snider at dsnider@fftc.org.

About The Plus Collective

The Plus Collective (formerly Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund) is a giving program and foundation that awards grants to organizations that support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in the Charlotte, North Carolina region while also cultivating partnerships with community