He was born David Lohman on March 27, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

He worked in many fields during his lifetime, among them government, technology, medical and service fields, but that wasn’t where his beloved LGBTQ community came to know him as the performer Coti Collins.

Between 1986 and 2020 she would go on to capture more than 20 titles and awards in the world of drag and female impersonation, including the coveted Miss Gay America in 2011. Her list of titles and awards in the field is impressive and shows just how dedicated to the art Coti Collins truly was. Included in her achievements:

Coti Collins was a popular performer and title holder in local and regional drag pageants and clubs.



Miss Gay Kentucky USofA 2020

Prelim to Miss Gay USofA



Third Alternate to Miss Gay USofA Classic 2018



Miss Gay Maryland USofA Classic 2018

Prelim to Miss Gay USofA Classic



Fourth Alternate to Miss Gay USofA 2013



Miss Gay Georgia USofA 2013

Prelim to Miss Gay USofA



Miss Gay America 2011

Overall Male Interview, Solo Talent, and Evening Gown Category Winner. (Promo-West Lifestyle Auditorium – Columbus, Ohio)



Miss Gay D.C. America 2010

Prelim to Miss Gay America 2011

Overall Gown and Talent Category Winner

(Town Danceboutique – Washington, D.C.)



Second Alternate to Miss Gay America 2009



Third Alternate to Miss Gay America 2008



First Alternate to Miss Gay America 2007



Miss Gay North Carolina America 2007

Prelim to Miss Gay America



First Alternate to Miss Gay America 2006



Miss Gay East Coast America 2006

Prelim to Miss Gay America



Miss Gay Mid Atlantic America 2005

Prelim to Miss Gay America



Miss Gay Florida America 2005

Prelim to Miss Gay America



Top Ten at Miss Gay America 2005



Miss Gay United States 2005

Emeritus



Top Ten at Miss Gay America 2001



Miss Southern States Continental 2001

Prelim to Miss Continental



Top Ten at Miss Gay America 1990



First Alternate to Miss Gay West Virginia America 1988

Prelim to Miss Gay America



Miss 1470 West 1987

(1470 West – Dayton, Ohio)



Miss Gay West Virginia America 1986

Prelim to Miss Gay America

Throughout her career, Collins was covered in Qnotes innumerable times, painting a picture of a growing artist who always kept her audiences entertained.

As Collins, she enjoyed impersonating well-known performers from recent history, among them Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Dolly Parton, and Lady Gaga, although there was one particular performer he became legendary for impersonating: Reba McEntire. Among all of Collins’ achievements, the act that led to performing with and maintaining a friendship with the country music legend was likely Coti Collins’ proudest moment.

Out of Collins costuming and visiting with musician and friend Reba McEntire. | Twitter

McEntire posted the following message on Twitter in honor of her recently departed friend:

“In the early 90s, I saw female impersonator Coti Collins/David Lowman impersonating me as part of the Cowboys LaCage show in downtown Nashville. He was incredible. When we were coming up with ideas for our 1996 tour, we decided to take David on the road with us to help with the “Fancy” trick in the show. He would appear on one end of the stage lip synching to my live vocal and then pyrotechnics would shoot down the length of the stage and I would pop up on the other end in my red dress on a lever that would fly me over the audience. We’ve stayed in contact ever since and I was so saddened to hear about his passing this week. We recently had the chance to visit for a few moments and I am so glad we did. Rest in peace, David.”

David Lohman, who gave the world Coti Collins, passed away November 14.

In addition to many friends, fans and rescue animals he helped along the way in his latter years, Lohman is survived by mother Sandra Jean (Richie) Fierbaugh; step-mother, Ella Jean (Meadows) Lowman; brother, William Mark Lowman (Angela); sisters, Melinda Lee Wooden (Don) and Lori Lynn Lowman; half-brother, Benjamin Meadows Lowman (Melinda); half-sister, Allison Underwood; step-sister, Jennifer Lee (Badgley) Young; and step-brother, Dalton D. Badgley.

In lieu of flowers, and at Lohman’s request, a donation to the humane rescue organization, www.chasehealingfund.com is preferred.



A memorial service to honor the life and career of David Lohman/Coti Collins life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home at 4122 MacCorkle Drive, in Charleston, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.