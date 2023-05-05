Every year, The Plus Collective provides grants to LGBTQ+ non-profits and community organizations doing the important work in our community.



Time Out Youth (TOY) is one of those organizations. Here’s what they had to say about The Plus Collective and the impact on TOY:



“The Plus Collective has long been a supporter of the work at Time Out Youth. Their commitment to nurturing the growth and development of LGBTQ organizations, like ours, serves to promote the health and wellness of LGBTQ people in Charlotte.”



Charlotte Black Pride, which annually celebrates the culture of Charlotte’s LGBTQ community of color, offered their feelings about The Plus Collective and how it impacts their organization:



“The Plus Collective is like a guardian Angel to CBP. The support of TPC continues to give us hope that CBP matters to a community we’ve often felt does not embrace us or understand the impact CPB has on society. TPC’s funding plays an important role in allowing CBP to continue to be a prominent influence throughout our underserved community.”



Transcend Charlotte’s mission is the pursuit of equity and social justice for transgender and gender expansive youth and adults ages 18+ through education, advocacy, mental health and social support services in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. Here’s what they had to say about how funding from The Plus Collective:



“At Transcend we dearly value partnership and collaboration. We are stronger together and we appreciate that the Plus Collective is part of our journey and certainly one of the partners that makes us stronger!”



In tribute to 20 years of giving, The Plus Collective is inviting community members to attend The Celebration, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Foundation For The Carolinas, located at 220 N. Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.

Mix and mingle with local LGBTQ+ advocates and allies, hear more from LGBTQ+ organizations in Charlotte about how The Plus Collective is supporting their work, and be the first to hear the announcement of our 2023 grant recipients!



The evening will feature DJ Little Betty and performances from several of our grant recipients. Your ticket includes event admission, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Suggested attire is dressy casual. Tickets are $120 and can be purchased at https://www.fftc.org/thecelebration.

All proceeds from The Celebration directly support essential work in our LGBTQ+ community, and to acknowledge our 20th year. Twenty dollars from each ticket sale will go to our endowment fund to support future grant making.

If you’re going…

Parking is available in the Truist Center Parking Deck and surrounding parking decks. The use of light rail, public transportation or ride sharing services is encouraged.