PFLAG Charlotte has announced former executive director Karen Graci’s successor: Rev. Ray McKinnon, a longtime ally and recently out Charlotte resident. The organization is set to host a meet and greet style event for community members to get acquainted with McKinnon and learn what his plans are for PFLAG Charlotte’s future.

“This gathering will be a wonderful opportunity for us to come together, share our experiences, and envision a future filled with greater inclusivity and understanding,” McKinnon wrote in an email to PFLAG supporters.

McKinnon is the senior pastor of Sacred Souls Community United Church of Christ in Charlotte, a LGBTQ+ affirming church founded by longtime Charlotte advocate Bishop Tonyia Rawls. He is a father to four sons, and McKinnon has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte. However, it wasn’t always that way, as he told Equality NC back in 2021.

“For years I was apathetic about my LGBTQ+ neighbors – or worse, I let my ignorance hold me up, but I am so grateful to have had the chance to turn toward understanding and affirmation,” he said. “I know now, what I should have always known: Every one of my neighbors deserves to be loved, deserves to be invited in.”

McKinnon was featured on the website PinkNews in 2020, which provided him a platform to discuss the Christian faith and the importance of universal affirmation, as opposed to ostracizing individuals or groups that held different perspectives about religious beliefs.

“I preach that, as a part of our Christian faith, we need to love our neighbors as ourselves. That means all our neighbors, including those who are LGBTQ,” he explained. “Unfortunately our state and this country don’t fully hold the LGBTQ community in the same regard in the way that it should — not yet anyway.”

The new PFLAG Charlotte executive director thanked Graci for her time and dedication to bettering allyship across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

“A special congratulations to Karen Graci, our esteemed first Executive Director and the 2023 QNotes Carolinas’ Person of the Year. Karen, your leadership has laid a strong foundation for PFLAG Charlotte, and your achievements continue to inspire us all,” McKinnon wrote.

He concluded his email to PFLAG supporters saying he was looking forward to working with the community to make progress toward equality for LGBTQ+ people in Charlotte and beyond.

“Our organization has been a pillar of strength and advocacy for the Charlotte LGBTQ+ community since 1987, and I am honored to continue this legacy of love and support,” McKinnon offered.