The Carolina Theatre in Durham hosts the annual OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival, August 10-13. The festival started in 1995 and brings thousands of people to the Durham area for the weekend.

A total of 26 different shorts and full-length films will be showcased at this year’s festival. Here are some of the most highly anticipated films for the presentation, beginning with the opening night presentation:

“Golden Delicious”

The opening night selection for the festival is Jason Karman’s “Golden Delicious,” a drama-rom-com coming of age story that explores a first same-sex love experience as seen through the eyes of a Chinese Canadian teenager (played by Cardi Wong) and his neighbor, also a classmate (Chris Carson). If you miss opening night, the movie repeats Wednesday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m.

“Kokomo City” “Kokomo City” is a documentary focusing on the lives of four trans, Black women — Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver. Takes place place in Atlanta and New York City, with the four women giving an intimate account of their lives as sex workers and addressing the prejudices and dangers in their day-to-day experiences. The documentary was well received at the Sundance Film Festival, taking home the NEXT Audience and Innovator Awards. The film will be screened throughout the weekend on Thursday, August 10 at 8:20 p.m.; Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 13 at 7:10 p.m.

‘Kokomo City’ takes a look at the lives four Trans Black women who survive the challenges of life in New York City and Atlanta. | Screen Capture

“The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour” “The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour” is a comedy set in the 1950’s and examines an all Black cast variety show, centering around the show’s controversial gay host, Cherry Cola Pitts. In the film, the show is set to overtake “I Love Lucy” in television ratings, but soon faces backlash for the host’s flamboyant style. Cherry Cola must fight to keep the show’s ratings up, all while battling his own inner dialogue and demons. The film will be shown at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

“Glitter and Doom”

“Glitter and Doom” is a musical romance set to some of the biggest hits from the Atlanta-based Grammy-award winning group Indigo Girls. The story follows musician Doom and circus performer Glitter, who both start a relationship filled with camping trips and deep, heartfelt conversations, all backed with star studded dance routines and songs. The couple must overcome various hurdles in their respective industries, hard-to-navigate family relationships and discover what’s most important to themselves. The film will be shown at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

A scene from the film ‘Glitter and Doom.’ | Publicity Image

Additional films slated for the OUTSOUTH Film Festival at the Carolina Theatre include “About That Kiss,” “Birder,” “Chasing Chasing Amy,” “Wildfire,” “Funny Bones,” “More Colors Than A Rodeo Flag,” “Set Your Aura Free,” “Big Boys,” “The Jessica Cabin,” “Silver Haze,” “Studio One Forever,” “Two Lives In Pittsburgh,” “Everyday Is A New Play,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” “It’s Always Something,” “Let Me Do The Talking,” “The Man With The Midas Touch,” “Open Your Mind,” “Personal Business,” “Commitment To Life,” “On Marriage: Book Of Bayes” and “Six Packs.”

For dates, times and descriptions of each film screening go to the festival website here.