From a bedroom that is clearly inhabited by a Queer artist, Jordan Robinson – still clad in his pajamas, is settling in for an early morning interview with QNotes. On this unseasonably warm day, Robinson is bathed in rainbow-esque rays of light; a reflection of the light streaming through bisexual and pansexual flags serving as his bedroom curtains.

At the start of this telephone interview, Robinson was asked where he was at the moment. In true J. Robinson fashion, he began to share his current psychological positioning and that was good. However, the question wasn’t as deep as the response. We just wanted to know if Robinson was taking the call from home, from an office or even a local Dunkin’ Doughnut shop. Needless to say, we cleared all that up and captured Robinson’s interesting and in-depth responses to all our nosy inquiries. During our time together Robinson was candid about his identity, his feelings about the current conflict between two Muslim and Jewish governments and his plans for his future.

L’Monique King: Where are you right now?

Jordan Robinson: Emotionally, I feel good – despite some ups and downs the last few months. But after reflecting and processing all that, I feel like I’m in a more stable chapter of my life. I have a stable job now that buys me time to be able to focus on projects that matter to me, like the Transparency Project.” I’ve gotten way more than I expected from this project, in terms of personal growth.

LMK: Can you share more on how an art exhibit showcasing the work of Black transgender artists inspired personal growth for you?

JR: Transparency got me to thinking about how to be an ally – but more so, how to be in community. Since the attack on Israel and the current retaliation, it had me thinking about what it means to be in community on an international level. I have friends on both sides who are grieving. So, I’ve taken what I’ve learned so far in the Transparency Project [to help me make sense of it all]. For instance, if I want to investigate art on an activist level and how art contributes to activism and social change – I think I need to start with the personal, my inner communities and begin there.

Right now, I’m thinking about how my friends have been affected by this and how do I advocate. I want to advocate for humanitarianism. I’ve found resources that are designed to assist both sides providing humanitarian aid to people who are affected by the collateral damage of war. I think that’s more important right now than taking a side. But I do think it is my place to say, “hey whatever the situation, you have people that are experiencing these moments that are just unacceptable across the board.”

LMK: The Transparency Project, the current Israeli-Hamas Conflict, all seem to have common threads of identity. How do you personally identify?

JR: For the time being I still identify as a Black cis male who is bisexual, but I lean more towards gay. But I’m also Scotch-Irish and indigenous/Native American. I learned all this through an ancestry search and my brother and mother who are also doing research. Though in my experience, people react to my Blackness more than anything else. So, in a way, I can’t claim the others as my home. I feel the same way with my sexual identity. I identify as bisexual though physically I’m attracted to men but romantically I’m attracted to women. Most people would assume I’m gay.

There’s a specific vision of what a man should be that was projected on me when I was growing up. I think I’m pushing against that and just want to create a vision for myself of what a man should be. If I can’t do that, I’ll probably [eventually] identify as non-binary; just to give the middle finger of this phenomena of what a man or woman should be.

LMK: Again, identity seems to be a pretty big placeholder in your life, impacting what types of art projects you’re drawn to, your personal relationships and quest for a deeper understanding of who you are. Where did it all start? Where are you from?

JR: I’m originally from New York and grew up in Charlotte. Right now, I live in Brier Creek, a place near Raleigh. It’s actually between Raleigh and Durham. I’m somewhat nomadic. I’ve never lived in a house for more than 3 years with the exception of living in a family house in Charlotte during my high school and college years. I lived there for about 10 years. By the time I left grad school my family had sold that house and moved to Greensboro. [Maybe that’s why] I feel like I’m always between worlds where I’m welcome to visit but it’s not my home. Like it can be with identity.

LMK: How so?

JR: [Racial and/or sexual identity] doesn’t really [feel] like my home because I don’t feel like I have a say in the matter. It creates a lack of a sense of belonging. Most of the time there’s an assumption or projection without inquiry – no questions that would help a person really understand where another is coming from. So, I’m trying to be more mindful of that myself. Making sure I’m not projecting my own stuff [onto others based on assumptions I’ve made], I’m human too. In being human, we need the freedom to be and experience who we are without the constraints of others.

LMK: You mentioned earlier that you now have a stable job. What are you doing for work?

JR: I’m a presentation designer. I create PowerPoint presentations for leadership and help translate and communicate how technology is impacting the business of a company. I’m loving it. It’s evolving and I’m learning a lot. Growing at my own pace is empowering and it pays me enough so that I don’t have to hustle so much.

LMK: Do you have a partner that you’re sharing your wonderfully creative life with?

JR: No, he went back to his ex – I wish them well.

LMK: In seeking a new partner, who are you looking for?

JR: Bears. <chuckles> I like hairy beefy guys.

LMK: Okay, let’s play a little game of This or That. Reality T.V. of Documentaries?

JR: Documentary, puh-leeeze

LMK: Michael or Price?

JR: Prince

LMK: Plaza Midwood or Camp North End?

JR: Oooooh, Camp North End. I love Camp North End. If I could live there and renovate an apartment I would. In fact, a possible opportunity might just put me in a position to move back to Charlotte. If it does, I hope to be able to live in the Camp North End area.

LMK: Speaking of your future, what is Jordan Robinson doing 10 years from now?

JR: Running a contemporary art museum as a curator and having a partner if not married.

LMK: When you look at where the LGBTQ community stands in today’s world, what concerns you most?

JR: That we failed to learn the lessons from our own suffering and I think that [lesson] is, love your neighbor as yourself.

LMK: What an excellent note to end on – compassion for each other as human beings, we can all use more of that. Thank you.