Despite its distance from the nearest beach, Charlotte can experience the effects of hurricanes and tropical storms. In 2022, about 11,600 Duke Energy customers in Mecklenburg County lost service, including residents in Charlotte, due to Hurricane Ian.



More than 300 flights were canceled between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and others in the southeast, The Charlotte Observer reported. There were also five deaths, statewide power outages, and significant storm damage.



This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts “a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, five to nine could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including one to four major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70 percent confidence in these ranges, the agency said.



Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with an expected peak between mid-August and late October. “Though the season’s peak is September, now is an excellent time to start reviewing those emergency kits and plans,” The National Weather Service tweeted.

Here are a few tips to help you plan for a hurricane.

Make a plan

Learn evacuation routes and decide where you’ll stay. Ensure everyone in the household understands your hurricane plan while also accounting for your daily needs or those with disabilities. “Supplies like nonperishable food, water, batteries, chargers, radios, cash — that kind of stuff just in case the power goes out for an extended period of time — it’s good to have that — which certainly can happen in the Charlotte area,” Rodney Hinson, a meteorologist at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport, said.

Prepare a kit

Start gathering supplies for your disaster kit according to this basic disaster supplies kit from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Medication, pet supplies and disinfectant supplies are few of the items you should consider when building your kit.

Pay close attention to your surroundings

Determine the elevation of your house. Hurricanes bring storm surges, which pose the biggest threats to your property and life according to The U.S. Coast Guard. Take a look at NOAA’s storm surge website to find out if you’re in a potential storm surge area. In order to recognize warning signs and receive alerts, download the FEMA app and sign up for community alerts.

Listen to local officials

“When it comes to hurricane response and preparedness, the most important link in the chain is you,” The U.S. Coast Guard said. It’s important to follow instructions from local emergency managers who are vital in providing you with updated advisories and safety measures based on the area’s needs.

Review your personal information

Make sure your IDs and insurance policies are updated. You may want to consider making copies of this information. “Make sure your insurance is up to date and your homeowners’ insurance and communication plan with your family, written list of contacts just so your family knows how to contact each other and other people they would need to contact,” Hinson said.

