North Carolina’s Democratic Party voted to officially recognize a recently formed Jewish Caucus after a vote a few weeks prior was unsuccessful in doing so.

“It was incredibly important to us to call this meeting to ensure the Jewish Caucus gets official recognition,” N.C. Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton said. “In a time of divisiveness and heightened emotions and fear, I am proud that tonight we made sure to go into 2024 united. The North Carolina Democratic Party stands against Islamophobia, antisemitism, and any form of hatred against marginalized communities.”

The previously failed vote to recognize the Jewish Caucus drew national criticism, as well as some backlash from prominent North Carolina politicians. The original vote took place on November 12 and saw a 17-16 vote to deny the caucus formal recognition, with 16 other board members abstaining from voting. Ryan Jenkins, president of the party’s Progressive Caucus, told WFAE members of the Jewish Caucus had “done nothing but whine and play the victim and attack people.”

After the denial, several North Carolina politicians came forward criticizing the Democratic Party’s decision, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, who is Jewish himself. He, along with members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, called for the state’s Democratic Party to have another vote and establish the caucus as soon as possible.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has made anti semitic statements in the past, also called out the decision, saying it was “another example of North Carolina Democrats’ “refusing to stand with Israel and the Jewish people against terrorism.”

The board met again to vote on the caucus on December 3, this time approving it in a 31-4 vote.

“Every North Carolinian has value and something to contribute, and the North Carolina Democratic Party welcomes all,” Stein said.

The president of the Jewish Caucus Jeffrey Bierer released a statement after the vote, saying he was glad the caucus was finally approved, standing against antisemitism “during a time that has become very fraught for the Jewish people around the world.”

“Our values as Jews — in such areas as reproductive rights, fighting voter suppression, combating global warming, supporting reasonable gun control, opposing Muslim bans, and favoring a robust immigration program — are reflected in the platform of the Democratic Party,” Bierer explained.