In a recent interview with North Carolina public radio station WFAE, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson called CNN, ABC and CBS mouthpieces for left-wing liberals. He then referred to conservatives as the only genuinely patriotic Americans, once again proving his fine tuned propensity for false accusations and political pandering.

In his new book, “We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,”

Robinson snagged dust cover endorsements from NRA head Charles Cotton, conservative commentator Candace Owens and right-wing rocker Ted Nugent.

According to various North Carolina political pundits, Robinson has risen in state politics faster than anyone else in history. Previously in retail furniture sales and management, he rose to prominence in 2018 after giving a speech as a private citizen in Greensboro in response to concerns from a local city council that was considering closing down a gun show.

“I am going to come down here and raise hell until you people understand what the majority wants. I am the majority and most people in the majority are law abiding citizens and we want the right to be able to bear arms,” he said.

Just a short two years later, his words led to victory in the North Carolina lieutenant governor’s race.

In the interview with WFAE, the anti-choice Robinson is asked about his wife’s abortion, which is mentioned in the book in only one scant paragraph.

“I think it’s important to talk about and I don’t have a problem talking about it,” he replied. “Previously I didn’t just because of privacy issues for my wife. But I think what we’ve done here is turn [abortion] into a political issue when we have forgotten to think about the personal and spiritual implications for the individual. We’re never going to successfully deal with this until we think about those aspects for the individual.”

In other portions of the interview he refused to acknowledge that President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election and even refrained from referring to him as president. “I don’t refer to Joe Biden,” he said. “Joe Biden is not doing a good enough job for me to refer to him as president of the United States.”

Robinson’s largest controversy to date arose when he referred to individuals in the LGBTQ community as trash and filth. He has attempted to clarify – or back pedal – what he meant by saying that he felt the discussion of any kind of sexuality had no place in elementary or middle school.

When asked if he had attempted to reach out to LGBTQ organizations or groups in the state, he responded: “I have had conversations with some small groups here and there but here’s the thing: I don’t feel that I have to explain myself any further or make any excuses for my constitutionally guaranteed right to an opinion, and here’s why – I am grown up enough to have my religious opinion and to respect the right of law. I have never advocated for anything that would deny someone their constitutional rights. Ever.”

Yet, Robinson still maintains marriage is between one man and one woman and refuses to back down on that issue.”When I am standing on the pulpit I am speaking from my spiritual beliefs and God says that marriage is between one man and one woman.

In response to Robinson’s comment, the interviewer at WFAE shot back: “But what about the rights of gay people? Do you also say they deserve the same rights as everyone else?”

Robinson paused.

“It’s funny you ask that because I do,” he claims. “But no one ever reports on that because they don’t care about that part.”

Robinson’s answer suggests there are multiple layers to the man, which may indicate that he does recognize the separation between government and religion. Perhaps even comfortable with established law that recognizes marriage equality.

Coming from a man who is known to spew such fiery anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Robinson has attempted to use his role as lieutenant governor against trans athletes, books with LGBTQ content and trans teens. Combining that with his continual blurring of faith and government during the interview, it seems unlikely he could ever be relied on as any sort of ally in the event he was able to capture the governor’s office.

While he initially remained non-committal about running for governor in the next election, he – subconsciously or not – confirmed the intent was at the top of his list when he said that if elected he will “govern the state under conservative principles” and make certain public school systems will no longer be able to “indoctrinate children.”