With branches in Charlotte, and other cities across North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina, Self-Help Credit Union (self-help.org) is making it easier for transgender and non-binary members to be their authentic selves – by having their chosen name reflected on their credit or debit card. The account program, known as the My Name Card, allows members to display who they really are on their debit and/or credit cards.



Here’s why that’s important: Many people face complications or adversity when making purchases because the name on their bank card doesn’t match who they truly are. To make things worse, it’s often difficult to get those cards updated.



Studies show people who have shown an ID with a name that did not match their gender identity have been denied service or had other negative experiences. Transgender and non-binary Americans in particular face substantial challenges and even discrimination and harassment when names on their bank cards don’t match who they truly are. People who regularly go by a nick name, or middle name can also have issues when trying to make financial transactions. Legal name changes can be a long and costly process so getting those cards updated can be difficult.



Self-Help Credit Union has 37 branches, $1.6 billion in assets, serves over 91,000 members and works nationwide to provide fair and affordable financial products that help low- to moderate-wealth families and communities of color build savings, repair credit and achieve their financial goals. Headquartered in Durham, Self-Help is one of the largest and fastest growing community development financial institutions in the nation. It is part of a family of non-profit organizations whose collective mission is to create and protect ownership and economic opportunity for all. For over 40 years, Self-Help and its affiliates have provided more than $10.5 billion in financing to help over 198,000 borrowers buy homes, start and grow businesses, and help strengthen community resources.

Committed to delivering safe and affordable savings, transparently-priced accounts, and loans – Self Help provides small dollar, unsecured consumer, auto, and mortgage – often to borrowers who could not access such services elsewhere.

For more information, please visit www.self-help.org or on social media at @SelfHelpCU and @CenterForCommunitySelfHelp.